Downsville woman pleads guilty to felony DWI

May 9—A Downsville woman pleaded guilty to and was sentenced in Delaware County Court for felony driving while intoxicated Monday, May 8.

Acting District Attorney Shawn Smith said in a media release Terri Nocella, 51, appeared in Delaware County Court on May 8, and pleaded guilty to one count of driving while intoxicated, a class D felony.

Nocella appeared in front of Acting Delaware County Court Judge Gary A. Rosa and admitted that she had been consuming Jägermeister while driving her vehicle on Case Hill Road in the town of Franklin, on Oct. 18, 2022, the release said. She further admitted that she had a previous conviction for DWI.

Nocella entered her guilty plea as part of a plea bargain, and she was sentenced to five years of felony probation supervision, along with a special condition that she successfully complete the Delaware County Drug Treatment Court Program, the release said. Her license was revoked, and she was ordered to pay fines and surcharges in the amount of $2,295. The court also ordered Nocella to install an ignition interlock device in any vehicle she owns, the release said.