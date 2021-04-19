A new ‘Downton Abbey’ movie is coming this year: Everything we know so far

1 / 3

A new ‘Downton Abbey’ movie is coming this year: Everything we know so far

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lindsay Lowe
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

“Downton Abbey” is heading back to the big screen!

A second “Downton Abbey” film is on the way, and it will hit theaters just in time for the holidays this year on Dec. 22.

“After a very challenging year with so many of us separated from family and friends, it is a huge comfort to think that better times are ahead and that next Christmas we will be reunited with the much beloved characters of Downton Abbey,” producer Gareth Neame said in a statement.

The plot of the sequel is still under wraps, but the original principal cast is set to return. Julian Fellowes, who wrote and created the TV series, will also return to write the sequel’s screenplay.

In addition to the familiar faces, several new cast members will also join, including “Hannibal” star Hugh Dancy and “Guardians of the Galaxy” actor Laura Haddock, as well as British actor Dominic West, known for his roles in “The Wire” and “The Affair,” and French actor Nathalie Baye.

The first “Downton Abbey” film in 2019 followed the Crawley family and the Downton staff as they prepared for a royal visit from the king and queen of England. That film’s storyline began in 1927, picking up about a year or so after the TV series finale.

Earlier this year, Hugh Bonneville, who played Robert Crawley in the series and the first film, teased the possibility of a sequel.

“Here’s the deal, if everybody who is offered a vaccine takes a vaccine, we can make a movie, we will make a movie,” he said in a February interview with the BBC’s “The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show,” according to Variety.

“There is a thing called coronavirus knocking around, and until that is under control in a sensible way, we are not going to be able to get all those ducks in a row. Mixing my metaphors here,” he said.

“But there is certainly the intention to do it,” Bonneville added. “We would love to do it, we are desperate to do it, and I think it’s the sort of pleasurable release of a movie like the first one was, that audiences would enjoy after all of this mess we have been through.”

Recommended Stories

  • 'Downton Abbey 2' confirmed for 2021 release

    The second film is set to add Dominic West and Hugh Dancy to the cast.

  • The 'Downton Abbey' Sequel Film Will Be in Theaters This Christmas

    The Crawley family's story isn't finished just yet!

  • Downton Abbey 2 Officially a Go: Who's Returning? Who's Joining the Cast?

    The gates of Downton Abbey will reopen once more. Focus Features announced on Monday that Downton Abbey 2, a big-screen sequel to the 2019 film — which was itself a follow-up to the 2011-16 ITV/PBS series — is officially happening, slated for a Christmas 2021 release in theaters. Series creator Julian Fellowes “and the entire Downton […]

  • ‘Downton Abbey 2’ Set for Christmas 2021 Release, Dominic West Joins Cast

    “Downton Abbey” fans will have Christmas with the Crawleys once more, as “Downton Abbey 2” is in production and set for Dec. 22 release. Per Focus Features and Carnival Films, the original principal cast from the first film — including Hugh Bonneville, Jim Carter, Laura Carmichael and Michelle Dockery — who starred together on the “Downton Abbey” TV series, will reprise their roles for the sequel movie, which began production last week. The original “Downton” cast members will be joined by actors Dominic West, Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock and Nathalie Baye are joining “Downton Abbey 2.” “Downton Abbey” creator Julian Fellowes is writing the film’s screenplay, with Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning Gareth Neame and Emmy Award-winning Liz Trubridge back to produce alongside Fellowes. BAFTA and Emmy nominated director Simon Curtis (“My Week with Marilyn”) will join the filmmaking team to direct the sequel. Also Read: 'Bridgerton' Teaser: 'Downton Abbey' Meets 'Scandal' in Shonda Rhimes' First Netflix Series (Video) The first “Downton Abbey” film followed a Royal Visit to the Crawley family and Downton staff from the King and Queen of England and ended with a ball fitting for the Royal Family. “After a very challenging year with so many of us separated from family and friends, it is a huge comfort to think that better times are ahead and that next Christmas we will be reunited with the much-beloved characters of Downton Abbey,” Neame, film’s producer and executive chairman of Carnival Films, said. Focus Features chairman Peter Kujawski added: “There’s no place like home for the holidays, and we can’t imagine a better gift than getting to reunite with Julian, Gareth, and the entire Downton family in 2021 to bring the Crawley’s back home for their fans.” Also Read: Summer TV: Here Are the Premiere Dates for Broadcast's New and Returning Shows “Downton Abbey 2” is a Carnival Films production, with Focus Features and Universal Pictures International distributing. Carnival Films is part of NBCUniversal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group. Read original story ‘Downton Abbey 2’ Set for Christmas 2021 Release, Dominic West Joins Cast At TheWrap

  • ‘Downton Abbey 2’ Has Just Been Announced & It’s The News We Need

    The Crawley family and the Downton staff are coming back!

  • Priyanka Chopra and Ava DuVernay React After Colleague Is Subjected to Racist Taunts During Q&A

    The White Tiger director and writer Ramin Bahrani was participating in a panel in front of Oscar voters when a man shouted: "Go back to your own country!"

  • A royal feud has some Jordanians asking: Is this the monarchy we want?

    The shocking rupture between King Abdullah and his half-brother Prince Hamzah has caused many Jordanians to reappraise their country's monarchy.

  • CVS to offer three over-the-counter COVID-19 tests for use at home

    CVS said it was offering tests from Australian diagnostic test maker Ellume, Abbott Laboratories and LabCorp that do not require a prescription and can be used by individuals with or without symptoms. Abbott's BinaxNOW antigen self-test, which received U.S. regulatory nod last month, and LabCorp's test kits would be available at some pharmacy stores and online, CVS said. Separately, Abbott said its test would also be available at Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc and Walmart Inc in the next few days and would be sold in packs containing two tests each for $23.99 per pack.

  • Column: Caitlyn Jenner for governor of California? What a terrible idea

    Why do Americans — and especially Californians — fall for the lure of celebrity-politicians?

  • Get in Tune With These Upcoming Music Biopics

    Will these music biopics hit the right note or turn out tone deaf?

  • Blake Shelton Performs "Austin" And "Minimum Wage" At The 56th ACM Awards

    Blake Shelton kicks off his performance with a sweet rendition of the poignant "Austin" before segueing into his tribute to the little things, "Minimum Wage." Stream the 56th Academy Of Country Music Awards anytime on the CBS app and Paramount+.

  • Queen Elizabeth Wore a Deeply Symbolic Brooch to Prince Philip’s Funeral

    The brooch first belonged to her grandmother, Queen Mary.

  • Secret Republican memo that ‘would burn down the internet’ revealed

    Republican lawmakers seek to modify Section 230 to rein in big technology firms

  • Police officer’s powerful TikTok message on Daunte Wright goes viral

    Officer Brian B says someone shouldn’t be doing a police job if they can shoot someone in heat of moment

  • Kimberly Guilfoyle joins Eric Greitens’s Senate campaign as national chair

    ‘I am proud to join this team as the National Chair and look forward to championing Governor Greitens’ vision,’ former Fox News host announces

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene does U-turn on ‘America First’ caucus after GOP blowback

    Rep. Greene accused the media of ‘false narratives’ and focusing on race to ‘divide the American people with hate through identity politics’

  • Suspect arrested after manhunt for shooter who killed 3 people at tavern in Kenosha, Wisconsin

    The shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, unfolded early Sunday, leaving three people dead. A person of interest was arrested after a manhunt.

  • Derek Chauvin: Prosecutor defends police while condemning officer who ‘abandoned his values’

    Mr Schleicher said the defendant engaged in assault, not policing

  • Hester Ford: Oldest living American dies

    ‘She never “fit into a one size fit all box” as she was a master inventor and innovator’

  • Nuclear talks make some progress, interim arrangement possible -Iranian officials

    Iran and world powers have made some progress on how to revive the 2015 nuclear accord later abandoned by the United States, and an interim deal could be a way to gain time for a lasting settlement, Iranian officials said on Monday. Tehran and the powers have been meeting in Vienna since early April to work on steps that must be taken, touching on U.S. sanctions and Iran's recent breaches of the deal, to bring back Tehran and Washington into full compliance with the accord. "We are on the right track and some progress has been made, but this does not mean that the talks in Vienna have reached the final stage," Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told a weekly news conference in Tehran.