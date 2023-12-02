Downtown Ada lively with Santa parade, chili festival

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — There was a lot to check out in downtown Ada Saturday with the annual Santa Parade and Chili and Beer Festival.

The events kicked off at 11 a.m., complete with dozens of floats, a marching band and groups throwing out candy.

The parade ended at the fire station, where you were able to get a picture with Santa and enjoy some cookies and hot chocolate.

The Ada Firefighters have hosted the parade for more than 25 years. Ada Township Fire Chief David Murray has been the parade’s lead since the first year, and he said the event has grown significantly since then.

“Twenty-nine years ago, we were putting up Christmas banners in the town for the very first time. We had just remodeled part of the village with new sidewalks and stuff like that,” Murray said. “And I said, ‘This is great. Now all you need is a parade.’ And they said, ‘Good, put it together.'”

Along the parade route was one of Ada’s most popular festivals: the Chili and Beer Festival, with 26 different chili makers and lots of beers to taste. The festival ran from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the money raised went to the Ronald McDonald House of West Michigan.

Andrew Grashuis, the director of the festival, said the event shows off the different breweries and chili makers in West Michigan.

“It’s the biggest event that Ada has during the year being that Ada is growing so much,” Grashuis said. “This just falls in line with the growth that Ada has had and all of the companies, all the businesses, locals love it because it brings in extra money, brings in business. And it’s, again, for charity, which is another important piece.”

He added that now that the festival is over, they will have the month off and then get back to work on planning next year’s festival.

