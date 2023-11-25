Downtown Akron celebrates 36th annual Welcome Santa Holiday Parade

The 36th annual Welcome Santa Holiday Parade took place Friday in downtown Akron. For the second time in the parade’s 36-year history, the parade was a nighttime affair, stepping off at 6 p.m.

The illuminated parade featured community groups, arts and cultural organizations, marching bands, drum lines, businesses participating with lighted floats, vehicles and costumes — and an appearance from Santa, of course.

The parade stepped off from South Main Street at Cedar Street and traveled north a half mile on South Main Street, ending at Bowery Street. Immediately following the parade, the city hosted Lock 3’s annual tree lighting ceremony and fireworks, courtesy of the Downtown Akron Partnership.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron celebrates 36th annual Welcome Santa Holiday Parade