Downtown Athens shooting probe results in arrests of 5 suspected gang members

The gang unit for Athens-Clarke police has arrested five members of a street gang in connection with a shooting in downtown Athens that left a teenager hospitalized, police announced Thursday.

The shooting of the 17-year-old Winterville resident occurred about 11 p.m. on the 300 block of Clayton Street.

Those suspects arrested are members of a local street gang, but police Lt. Shaun Barnett said Friday that police are withholding the name of the gang although the motive for the shooting did involve an issue with a rival gang.

The suspects range in age from 17 to 25.

Several street gangs are known to exist in Athens and according to police they are heavily involved in drug trafficking.

All five suspects have been charged with multiple counts of violating the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, along with two counts each of aggravated assault. Some of the suspects are also charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, robbery and possession of a firearm during a felony.

“None of the individuals are the shooter,” Barnett said, adding that more arrests are anticipated.

During the investigation, responding officers with the department’s downtown unit also seized a 2014 Dodge Charger parked on Clayton Street that contained numerous weapons including an AR-15 rifle loaded with 40 rounds and one round in the chamber.

Also inside the car were pistols stolen out of Madison County and Milledgeville, police said.

Police also ask that anyone with information regarding this case call police at 762-400-7117 or e-mail gangunit@accgov.com

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Athens-Clarke police charge 5 in street gang shooting in downtown