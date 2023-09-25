Downtown Atlanta school no longer on lockdown as Atlanta police clear area
A large police presence put a downtown Atlanta school on lockdown early Monday afternoon.
As of just before 1:30 p.m., Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News that the scene has been cleared.
Police said they were unable to find a suspect and will continue to investigate.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene and spotted several police cars in the area.
Centennial Academy officials confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the school was on a level 3 lockdown, meaning no one was allowed inside or outside of the building.
Police did not confirm the name or description of the suspect whom they were looking for.
TRENDING STORIES:
Buckhead hotel evacuated after car fire starts in parking deck, officials say
Victim in Cobb SWAT standoff arrested after police realized she was wanted in road rage assault
Woman dies after falling down steep cliff on Blue Ridge Parkway
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: