Downtown Atlanta school no longer on lockdown as Atlanta police clear area

A large police presence put a downtown Atlanta school on lockdown early Monday afternoon.

As of just before 1:30 p.m., Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News that the scene has been cleared.

Police said they were unable to find a suspect and will continue to investigate.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene and spotted several police cars in the area.

Centennial Academy officials confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the school was on a level 3 lockdown, meaning no one was allowed inside or outside of the building.

Police did not confirm the name or description of the suspect whom they were looking for.

