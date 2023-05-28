Downtown Augusta shooting leaves three injured

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating after three people were injured in a shooting in downtown Augusta over the weekend.

Richmond County deputies responded to the 900 block of Broad Street at 1:25 a.m. Saturday for shots fired, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

When deputies arrived, they found three victims who were shot at least once in their lower extremities, according to the release.

The victims were transported to the hospital for treatment and are all in stable condition, according to the sheriff's office.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Early morning shooting in downtown Augusta injured three