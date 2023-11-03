A downtown Augusta thrift store was destroyed by fire
Augusta firefighters battled a large fire Thursday night at the Catholic Social Services Thrift Shop on Broad Street.
At 9:30 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to a business structure fire at 2104 Broad St., according to a news release from Augusta Fire Department.
Firefighters extinguished the fire, but not before the building collapsed, noted a news release.
No injuries were reported, according to the release. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Firefighters battle large fire at Broad Street business in Augusta