A downtown Augusta thrift store was destroyed by fire

Augusta Fire Department crews battled a large fire Thursday night at a business on Broad Street.

Augusta firefighters battled a large fire Thursday night at the Catholic Social Services Thrift Shop on Broad Street.

At 9:30 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to a business structure fire at 2104 Broad St., according to a news release from Augusta Fire Department.

Firefighters extinguished the fire, but not before the building collapsed, noted a news release.

No injuries were reported, according to the release. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Augusta murder investigation: Warrants say Augusta murder suspect stabbed victim, cleaned DNA from house

Augusta Fire Department crews battled a large fire Thursday night at a business on Broad Street.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Firefighters battle large fire at Broad Street business in Augusta