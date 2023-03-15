Downtown Belleville disturbance leads to shots fired, witnesses told police. What we know

Witnesses told police that shots were fired during a disturbance in downtown Belleville Tuesday afternoon, police said.

No arrests have been made in the incident, which led to a pursuit of one suspect vehicle that eventually fled into Missouri. No injuries were reported.

The disturbance in the 100 block of East Washington Street was reported to police shortly after 3 p.m., said Mark Heffernan, assistant chief of police. Witnesses said the disturbance led to a fight between several people.

“Witnesses heard loud bangs and believed them to be gunshots,” Heffernan said. “The two vehicles involved in the disturbance left the scene before police arrived and only the witnesses were at the scene.”

Belleville police located one of the vehicles involved in the incident.

“The officer followed the vehicle until backup units arrived,” Heffernan said. “Officers attempted a stop on I-70 prior to the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge. The suspect vehicle fled at a high rate of speed into Missouri.

“ Officers did not pursue the vehicle,” Heffernan said.

Heffernan said Belleville police are continuing their investigation.