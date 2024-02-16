Downtown Bisbee fire damages 2 historic buildings. What we know

Bisbee's picturesque, artsy downtown erupted in flames Wednesday night, engulfed two historic buildings and left the community shocked.

What was once the heart of downtown quickly became a mass of collapsed ceilings, charred walls and piles of rubble scattered in and around the buildings.

Although the fire was contained to only two businesses, a portion of Main Street and surrounding local businesses were affected by fire-related closures. The area was not opened up again to the public until Thursday afternoon as firefighters worked to contain the flames.

Despite the damage, no injuries were reported.

What happened with the Bisbee fire?

The Main Street fire started Wednesday night and continued actively through Thursday morning as firefighters were still spraying down remnants of the fire. Much of the brick facade was seen lying in the street after sunrise.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, firefighters were putting out smoldering flareups. Several walls of the buildings were unstable and needed to be removed before anyone could enter, according to the city. There is no estimated timeline for this.

Where is Bisbee, Arizona?

Bisbee is located in southeastern Cochise County, 11 miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border and 92 miles southeast of Tucson. The historic mining town hosts around 5,000 inhabitants.

What businesses were affected?

A historic antique store, Many Fine Things Gallery, and Bisbee Olive Oil suffered the most damage from the fire. Surrounding businesses along Main Street also closed for much of Thursday morning.

According to a city of Bisbee Facebook post, the Copper Queen Library was reopened at noon on Thursday, along with nearby Cafe Roka. Main Street remained a fire scene and was closed to vehicle traffic indefinitely, while a small stretch was reopened to visitors from the library westward to Poco Restaurant and Market and Cafe Cornucopia.

What are officials saying about the fire?

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Updates from the city's Facebook page shed more light on the situation as events unfolded.

"Businesses who have questions can call 520-432-6010. Please give us some time to respond to any questions because we may have to get the answers from Police, Fire or Public Works. Please bear with us at this very busy time," read a post from around 2 p.m. Thursday.

