This downtown Boise brewpub couldn’t sell alcohol, then closed. After six days, it’s back

10 Barrel Brewing Co. is behaving like a brewery again.

Stymied by alcohol-sales licensing issues over the past six days, the downtown brewpub now is ready to reopen.

“We got all the licensing picked up this morning, and we’ll be back pouring today,” Jeff Hakala, director of pub operations, said Thursday.

The includes 10 Barrel’s award-winning beers, plus liquor, hard seltzers and more.

The popular restaurant and bar at 826 W. Bannock St. stopped serving alcohol last Friday and Saturday, then closed Sunday through Wednesday while the situation got resolved.

Last year, Anheuser-Busch sold 10 Barrel to cannabis company Tilray Brands as part of a deal that included eight brewery and beverage entities. After the sale, there was a gap in the transfer of alcohol-related licensing for the Boise location, Hakala told the Statesman.

After opening its first production brewery in Bend in 2006, 10 Barrel launched its downtown Boise location in 2013. The following year, Anheuser-Busch purchased the company.

The downtown Boise 10 Barrel’s hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Located at 826 W. Bannock St. in Boise, 10 Barrel Brewing Co. has been a popular spot for over a decade.