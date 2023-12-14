This downtown Boise restaurant was to reopen ‘sooner rather than later.’ Now it’s never

A downtown Boise seafood restaurant that planned to shutter temporarily in September has raised its anchor and changed course.

SEA Crab House has closed permanently at 800 W. Main St., the chain confirmed Thursday. It lasted less than three months after opening on the second floor of the Zions Bank building.

“The location did not support the concept,” SEA Crab House said in a Facebook message.

The Bend, Oregon-based brand specializes in Cajun-style seafood boils with a Southeast Asian twist. SEA Crab House’s menu includes signature and build-your-own boils, along with lobster and crab rolls, clam chowder, fish and chips, tacos, salads and more.

In a September email, SEA Crab House’s now-former president had said the restaurant was “poised to get reopened sooner rather than later.”

SEA Crab House specialized in Cafjun-style seafood boils.