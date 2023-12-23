Downtown Bristol businesses hold shopping extravaganza for last minute holiday shoppers
Downtown Bristol businesses hold shopping extravaganza for last minute holiday shoppers
Downtown Bristol businesses hold shopping extravaganza for last minute holiday shoppers
It's not too late to get great gifts at great prices. Here are the best last minute gifts for 2023
Holiday-related stress can take a toll on your libido. Experts offer some ways you can get it back on track.
Nearly 1 in 4 Americans will be working on Christmas Eve and over 1 in 10 will be working on Christmas Day.
Also on deck: an RCA home theater projector for less than $30, an Emeril-endorsed air fryer for less than $80 and so much more.
Charlie Brown won't let commercialism ruin his Christmas — and neither should you!
We made a list, we checked it twice. Here's where all your favorite Christmas movies are streaming.
These stylish, cozy bottoms have earned more than 12,000 perfect ratings.
These tips can make your holidays healthier.
We asked two prominent sexologists common questions about holiday hookups, breakups and sex etiquette.
Mothers often take on the labor of the holidays, yet are often left holding an empty stocking. What to know.
What is so fascinating about Detroit's 25-game losing streak is that the team entered the season wanting to win and certainly does not want to lose to the Nets on Saturday and Tuesday, losses that would tie and break the NBA's single-season record for futility.
Travel credit cards earn rewards in the form of points or miles. Here are some tips to help you find the best travel credit card for your next adventure.
Business credit cards can help business owners streamline and improve their operations. Plus, they come with some pretty sweet perks. Here's how to find the best business credit cards for you.
In 2013, Elon Musk published a white paper that teased the idea of zipping from Los Angeles to San Francisco in just 35 minutes through a vacuum-sealed tube -- a system he called hyperloop. The idea “originated out of his hatred for California’s proposed high-speed rail system,” according to his biographer Ashlee Vance. Ten years later, the most high-profile startup that tried to follow in Musk’s footsteps -- Hyperloop One -- is closing its doors.
Even in an upcoming week with a holiday break, there are several players who could improve your fantasy hockey team.
If you’re considering opening a high-yield savings account, here's how to find the best savings account interest rates.
Let the in-laws know now: football is a part of the Christmas festivities this weekend. We got fantastic games on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Ravens-49ers is all you really want for Christmas lets be honest. Joining Matt Harmon for this week's fantasy playoff viewer guide is FTN Fantasy's Lauren Carpenter as the two identify which games you need to binge, stream and skip in Week 16.
Dan Wetzel & Ross Dellenger huddle together after news broke Thursday that Florida State is trying to get out of their grant of rights deal with the ACC in order to move to a new conference.
"My job is to make dreams come true. It’s the challenge that keeps me alive," one designer says of creating Christmas magic on film.
Devolver Digital is squeezing in one more games showcase this year with its Public Access Holiday Special. Along with holiday hijinks, expect fresh details on the likes of Baby Steps and The Plucky Squire.