Downtown Burger Battle has 37 burgers on the menu. Can you eat them all?

By the end of January, there will be one burger in Sioux Falls to rule them all.

The 11th annual Downtown Burger Battle returns to restaurants across the Sioux Falls downtown area. This time the burgers are bigger, meatier and punnier.

The contest, which begins on Jan. 1 and runs through Jan. 31, will allow people to vote on the record-breaking total of 37 burgers. To eat all the burgers, you'd have to eat two burgers for three days, which is totally doable: Look to Langston Newton for inspiration, the Sioux Falls man who last year devoured 32 in 15 days.

People can vote on five categories: flavor, patty, toppings, bun and presentation, and give each a score of up to five points. To vote, download the DTSF digital passport.

Will Crawford's defend their Burger Battle crown, or will one of the five newcomers take top seed?

Here's a look at all the burgers presented this year, from location, description and carryout options.

The Star-Spangled Burger created by Blarney Stone Pub for the 2024 Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle.

Star-Spangled Burger

Location: Blarney Stone Pub, 333 South Phillips Avenue.

Description: An 8-ounce beef patty or a 7-ounce juicy chicken breast with garlic aoli, lettuce and sliced pickles. Topped with American cheese and caramelized onions. Drizzled with Rampart sauce on a sesame seed bun. Served with a creamy macaroni salad or choice of side.

Delivery/carryout option: Online ordering for delivery and carryout available, Door Dash.

The Hot Cheetos Cheesy Burger created by Boki European Street Food for the 2024 Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle.

Hot Cheetos Cheesy Burger

Location: Boki European Street Food, 421 North Phillips Avenue, Suite 121

Description: An 8-ounce. Hand-patted Angus burger topped with Hot Cheetos® and melted cheese curds. Garnished with lettuce, pickle, and caramelized pepper/onion. All finished with our signature sauce. Served on a buttery bun with fresh-cut fries.

Delivery/carryout option: Available through DoorDash, Uber Eats, Grub Hub, Bite Squad and Food Dudes.

L.A. Chili Burger

Location: Bread and Circus Sandwich Kitchen, 600 North Main Avenue, Suite 110

Description: Smashed Angus patty, American cheese, beef chili, smoked gouda, pickles, onion, Dijonaise, Look’s brioche bun. Served with kettle chips.

Delivery/carryout option: Delivery and carryout available via their website.

The Reuban Burger created by Brosia Bowl for the 2024 Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle.

Reuban Burger

Location: Brosia Bowl, 421 North Phillips Avenue

Description: Homemade patty on grilled marble rye bread smothered in housemade 1000 island dressing, grilled sauerkraut and smoked gouda cheese. Served with hand-cut sweet potato wedges and served with Sriracha aioli.

Delivery/carryout option: Carryout available.

The UnBrieable Burger created by Sioux Falls CTE Academy and CRAVE for the 2024 Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle.

The UnBrieable Burger

Location: CRAVE American Kitchen and Sushi Bar, 201 East 8th Street

Description: Sioux Falls CTE Academy and CRAVE have created a juicy 7-ounce beef patty topped with creamy brie cheese, a decadent cherry merlot sauce and a puff pastry lid creates a luxurious yet playful take on the classic cheeseburger. Fresh arugula brings a peppery note to balance the rich, indulgent flavors while a soft brioche bun cradles it all.

Delivery/carryout options: To be announced

The Gold Standard created by Crawfords for the 2024 Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle.

The Gold Standard

Location: Crawfords, 214 South Phillips Avenue

Description: 6-ounce prime beef patty, jalapeno bacon, boursin cheese, peppadew jam, crispy onion straws, home-made rosemary ginger pickles, and arugula tossed with spicy vinaigrette served on ciabatta crusted with smoked mozzarella cheese served with house fried rosemary chips.

Delivery/carryout options: No delivery avaliable.

The Eleanor Friedburger created by DaDa Gastropub for the 2024 Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle.

Eleanor Friedburger

Location: DaDa Gastropub, 402 North Main Avenue

Description: Crispy prosciutto, pimento cheese wiz, horseradish burger aioli, Guinness onions, house pickles, parmesan crisp, house-made sourdough bun, served with house fries and DaDa Sauce.

Delivery/carryout options: Carryout available.

The Falls Monte created by Falls Landing Bar and Grill for the 2024 Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle.

The Falls Monte

Location: Falls Landing Bar and Grill, 200 East 8th Street

Description: The Falls Monte our spin on the classic Monte Cristo. Choice beef burger patty top with bacon and jalapeño infused cream cheese. In-between two pieces of home-made French toast dusted with powdered sugar and drizzled with raspberry sauce. Served with thin steak fries seasoned with Cajun ranch seasoning and a side of Cajun ranch sauce for dipping.

Delivery/carryout options: Order online for pickup or delievery.

The Overlook Burger created by Falls Overlook Cafe for the 2024 Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle.

The Overlook Burger

Location: Falls Overlook Cafe, 825 North Weber Avenue.

Description: 6-ounce chuck beef patty, topped with “Cowboy” cream cheese, hot pepper jelly, sweet onion and shredded lettuce on a toasted brioche bun – served with kettle chips.

Delivery/carryout options: No delivery available.

The Wagoolicious created by Fernson Downtown and Wagoo Burger for the 2024 Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle.

The Wagoolicious

Location: Fernson Downtown, 332 South Phillips Avenue

Description: Wagoo Burger has created a burger featuring two cheddar crusted 100% local Wangus beef patties, bacon Jam with Snow Eater Stout by Fernson Brewing Co., white and yellow American cheese, tomatoes, pickles, onions, Wagoo signature sauce, lettuce, brioche bun.

Delivery/carryout option: No delivery available; carryout available by calling 605-789-2012.

The Bacon Cheeseburger created by Five Guys for the 2024 Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle.

Bacon Cheeseburger

Location: Five Guys, 121 South Minnesota Avenue

Description: All the toppings: mayo, lettuce, pickle, tomato, ketchup, mustard, grilled onions, grilled mushrooms.

Delivery/carryout options: Delivery available 10:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. Monday-Sunday.

The Flying Santo Steak Burger created by Flying Santo Taco Bar for the 2024 Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle.

Flying Santo Steak Burger

Location: Flying Santo Taco Bar, 421 North Phillips Avenue

Description: The Flying Santo is proud to present this mouth watering hand-ground steak burger that throws tacos out of the ring and takes the belt for the month of January. The soft, fresh jalapeño-infused bun by Breadsmith is lathered with chipotle mayo. The delectable patty is topped with two layers of pepperjack cheese, our hand-made guacamole and pickled pink onions. Rounding out the burger is a thick slice of beefsteak tomato and for a knockout crunch, a layer of crisp cabbage. Its sidekick is a heaping handful of crispy Mexican cartwheels tossed in lime and seasoned with Tajin, giving them just the right punch of festive flavor.

Delivery/carryout options: Carryout available.

The Queso-Birria Burger created by Glacial Lakes Distillery and Cheezy Noodle for the 2024 Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle.

Queso-Birria Burger

Location: Glacial Lakes Distillery, 200 South Main Avenue.

Description: Cheezy Noodle has created a burger featuring an Angus patty topped with our signature Birria. This burger comes with all the fixin’s including chipotle aioli, shredded lettuce, grilled onions, tomatoes and house made smoked queso. Served with a side of seasoned fries.

Delivery/carryout options: No delivery available.

The Stivale created by the Holiday Inn City Centre for the 2024 Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle.

The Stivale

Location: Holiday Inn City Centre, 100 West 8th Street

Description: This masterpiece features a meticulously handcrafted smash burger, expertly seared to perfection, on a delectable pretzel bun. Enhanced with savory bacon, a zesty house peppadew relish, finished with creamy fresh mozzarella and a sprinkle of micro cilantro. Served with your choice of crinkle cut or sweet potato fries.

Delivery/carryout options: GrubHub and Food Dudes

The Fiery Street Corn Burger created by JL Beers Sioux Falls for the 2024 Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle.

Fiery Street Corn Burger

Location: JL Beers Sioux Falls, 323 South Phillips Avenue

Description: Oh, this burger is FIRE! We took our signature bun and a ¼ lb of fresh ground beef, topped it with a mix of fire roasted street corn, diced peppers and onions, a combination of cream and cheddar cheeses and threw in some Flamin’ Hot Cheetos®. We finished it off with a little serrano pepper sauce, lime juice and cilantro. Exploding with color and flavor, this burger is downright breathtaking.

Delivery/carryout options: No delivery, but phone-in orders for carryout are available.

The Smoky Cow-Tipper created by Josiah's Coffeehouse for the 2024 Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle.

Smoky Cow-Tipper

Location: Josiah's Coffeehouse, 104 West 12th Street

Description: 1/3rd pound all beef patty topped with tangy bbq, smoked beef brisket, burnt end sausage and shredded cheddar cheese all on a grilled potato roll.

Delivery/carryout options: No delivery, but carryout and curbside pickup are available.

The Guaca-Bean Burger created by La Luna Cafe for the 2024 Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle.

Guaca-Bean Burger

Location: La Luna Cafe, 701 North Phillips Avenue, Suite 125

Description: This burger has a Latin touch with refried beans, crema, spicy guacamole salsa, a seasoned burger patty with cheese and Salvadorian escabeche on the side.

Delivery/carryout options: No contact delivery available.

Truffle, Mushroom and Gruyere Burger

Location: M.B. Haskett Delicatessen, 324 South Phillips Avenue

Description: 5-ounce patty using Berrybrook Farm’s free-range beef, topped with locally-grown artisan mushrooms caramelized with onions, and topped with melted gruyere and truffled pecorino cheese on a house made brioche onion bun.

Delivery/carryout options: No delivery available.

The MacK created by MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill and Pub for the 2024 Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle.

The MacK

Location: MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill and Pub, 236 South Main Avenue

Description: ½ pound all beef patty served on top of a chiffonade of romaine, two slices of tomato, topped with two slices of American cheese, special sauce, and white pepper pickle and onion relish, on a brioche bun. The burger comes with fries and a side of our secret recipe Fry Sauce for dipping.

Delivery/carryout options: Order online for pickup or delivery at: https://order.mackenzieriverpizza.com/menu/sioux-falls

The Root Beer Float Burger created by Minervas for the 2024 Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle.

Root Beer Float Burger

Location: Minervas, 301 South Phillips Avenue

Description: Charbroiled Hadrickranch burger with frozen vanilla bean ice cream, rootbeer gastrique, and potato straws. Served with a side of fries.

Delivery/carryout options: No contact delivery available.

The Monk's Classic Double Burger created by Monks Ale House for the 2024 Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle.

Monk's Classic Double Burger

Location: Monk's Ale House, 420 East 8th Street

Description: Two smashed certified Angus beef patties, new school American cheese, Duke’s special sauce, pickles and diced red onions on a toasted Martin’s potato roll.

Delivery/Carryout Options: No delivery available.

The Pickled Fresh Burger created by Ode to Food and Drinks for the 2024 Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle.

Pickled Fresh Burger

Location: Ode to Food and Drinks, 300 North Cherapa Place

Description: House ground Wagyu blend grilled to your liking on a stack of Ode’s Rosemary herbed pickles and brown butter mayo, topped with melted Swiss and a pile of fresh coriander bell pepper slaw on a toasted egg bun. Served with your choice side.

Delivery/carryout options: Carryout available.

The Conquistador created by Papa Woody's for the 2024 Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle.

The Conquistador

Location: Papa Woody's, 775 North Phillips Avenue

Description: 1/3-pound. Black Angus brisket/chuck burger smothered with shredded beef barbacoa, diced onions, black beans and corn mix, and melted white queso. A drizzle of hot and spicy Japanese barbecue aauce and a sprinkle of Cotija cheese to finish. All served on a fresh jalapeño cheddar bun baked locally from our friends at BreadSmith! Paired with a side of Birrea sauce for dunking! Served with a serving of our crispy cayenne parmesan flat fries.

Delivery/carryout options: Call 605-271-0519, order online via their website, or get delivery through GrubHub, DoorDash, or UberEats.

The Post Christmas Blues Burger created by Parker's Bistro for the 2024 Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle.

Post Christmas Blues

Location: Parker's Bistro, 201 South Main Avenue

Description: Parker’s House Roll, blue cheese,cCrispy mushrooms, apricot jam and aioli.

Delivery/carryout options: Carryout available.

The Alanis Morissette created by PAve for the 2024 Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle.

The Alanis Morissette

Location: PAve, 130 South Phillips Avenue

Description: Two beef/steak blend smash patties, American cheese, mayo, roasted hatch chili salsa, on a gourmet brioche bun. Served with choice of side.

Delivery/carryout options: No delivery available.

Meatball Sliders

Location: Pizza Cheeks, 120 Phillips Avenue

Description: Pork and beef meatball, pizza sauce, smoked provolone, arugula pesto, caesar schmear, mini brioche bun.

Delivery/carryout options: No contact delivery available.

The Sweet Chili Burger created by the Phillips Avenue Diner for the 2024 Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle.

Sweet Chili Burger

Location: Phillips Avenue Diner, 121 South Phillips Avenue

Description: Tuxedo sesame bun, Angus patty, onion bacon jam, pepper slaw, pepper jack cheese, Thai aioli, side of sweet potato fries.

Delivery/carryout options: To-go orders available. Delivery: Place an order via phillipsavenuediner.com and select the option for delivery

The Beer Fed Beef Burger created by Remedy Brewing Company for the 2024 Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle.

Beer Fed Beef Burger

Location: Remedy Brewing Company, 401 East 8th Street, Suite 120

Description: Locally raised beef patty fed by Remedy Brewing spent grain, sundried tomato pesto aioli, tomato jam, burrata cheese, spicy balsamic, Queen Bee beer bread bun from Breadsmith. Served with a side of white cheddar mac and cheese.

Delivery/carryout options: To-go orders available.

The Dona Braz Burger created by Roots of Brasil for the 2024 Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle.

Dona Braz Burger

Location: Roots of Brasil, 201 North Weber Avenue

Description: Sul Americano Lamb Burger topped with Manchego cheese, Sweet 'n' Spicy caramelized onions, Romesco aioli served on a Golden Plantain Bun with Pickles.

Delivery/Carryout Options: Not listed

The Spice is Right created by Severance Brewing Company and Rudy M. Navarrete Tex Mex for the 2024 Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle.

The Spice is Right

Location: Severance Brewing Company, 701 North Phillips Avenue

Description: Rudy M. Navarrete Tex Mex has created a burger with Tex Mex flair. A spiced 1/3-pound patty is smothered in Rudy’s signature enchilada sauce (aka Chili Gravy) sits atop cheddar cheese and a crisp flour shell. Topped with more cheddar cheese, onion, tomato, jalapeno and leaf lettuce, all sandwiched between a ball park bun. Served with a side of chips and salsa.

Delivery/carryout options: No delivery available.

The Presley Melt created by Sunny Pizzeria at EightyOne Arcade Bar for the 2024 Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle.

The Presley Melt

Location: Sunny Pizzeria at EightyOne Arcade Bar

Description: 1/3-pound all beef patty, crispy bacon shavings, creamy peanut butter and banana slices melted between two buttery pieces of texas toast and served with a side of ripple chips.

Delivery/carryout options: No delivery available.

The Boss Hog Burger created by Swamp Daddy's Cajun Kitchen for the 2024 Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle.

Boss Hog Burger

Location: Swamp Daddy's Cajun Kitchen, 421 North Phillips Avenue, Suite 104

Description: A toasted cornbread bun with a compound butter, garlic honey aioli topped with a blend of beef, short rib and brisket, andouille okra queso, smoked Tasso and whisky jalapeño battered onions rings with lettuce and tomato drizzled with hot honey served with a side of seasoned house chips.

Delivery/carryout options: Dine-in, take-out and online ordering available.

The A Damn 'Gouda' Burger created by TommyJack's Pub for the 2024 Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle.

A Damn 'Gouda' Burger

Location: TommyJack's Pub, 214 East 12th Street.

Description: Our hand-crafted 1/4-pound patty served on a toasted Breadsmith bun with smoked gouda cheese, spicy pickles and our signature Special Sauce, served with fries.

Delivery/carryout options: Carryout available.

The Smoke Show created by the Treasury at Hotel on Phillips for the 2024 Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle.

The Smoke Show

Location: The Treasury at Hotel on Phillips, 100 North Phillips Avenue

Description: She’s a beut! A 7-ounce Sakura Farms Wagyu patty is seared just right and topped with smoky tomato bacon jam, melty smoked gouda, shredded lettuce, shaved onions and dill pickles. Enjoy this stunner on a buttery, toasty, sesame-seed potato bun lovingly coated in our extra-special sauce. Our bartenders suggest the Old Forester Single Barrel Old Fashioned as the perfect pairing to enhance and round out the flavors.

Delivery/carryout options: To-go option available.

The Birria Smash Burger created by Wileys for the 2024 Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle

Birria Smash Burger

Location: Wileys, 330 North Main Avenue

Description: Two chuck brisket blend smash patties, pepper jack Cheese, Birria (stewed beef in chilli and spices), seasoned fried corn tortilla chips, pico de gallo, avacado salsa, shredded romain lettuce, stacked on a chili toasted brioche bun. Served with tortilla chips and side.

Delivery/carryout options: Carryout available.

The Irie Ting Burger created by Windy City Bites for the 2024 Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle.

The Irie Ting Burger

Location: Windy City Bites, 114 North Indiana Avenue

Description: The Irie Ting Burger is marinated in a spicy jerk rub, grilled with melted pepper jack cheese, topped with sauteed peppers and onions, shaved carrots and arugula then smothered in a sweet mango sauce. Served on a Hawaiian bun with a side of Jerk Fries.

Delivery/carryout options: Carryout available.

The Smokehouse Brisket Cabernet Burger created by Woodgrain Brewing Company and Southern Perfection BBQ for the 2024 Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle.

Smokehouse Brisket Cabernet Burger

Location: Woodgrain Brewing Company, 101 South Phillips Avenue, Suite 100

Description: Southern Perfection BBQ created a cold-smoked 1/2-pound patty made from a custom blend of brisket and chuck, covered with a Cabernet Sauvignon cheese sauce, topped with sharp cheddar, red onion, pickles, romaine lettuce, tomato, and house-made Southern Perfection Burger Sauce on a toasted brioche bun. Served with a side of house-seasoned pork rinds.

Delivery/carryout options: Not listed

