Downtown Caldwell getting meter parking in near future
The small downtown area has seen an increase in visitors in recent years and parking is at a premium meaning you may soon have to pay.
The Buick Envista has 20.7 cubic-feet of cargo space. We see how much real-world stuff you can fit back there.
Volkswagen will expand its range of electric cars with a city car-sized crossover. The model will enter production in Wolfsburg, Germany, in 2026.
The deal applies to all customers, even if they don't have Prime.
Tesla delivered 435,059 vehicles in the third quarter, a result that missed Wall Street expectations and was nearly 7% lower than the previous quarter. Tesla said planned downtimes at its factories led to lower production and delivery numbers. Tesla has delivered 1.32 million vehicles so far this year, leaving a 480,000 sales hole to fill.
Concert films are one way cinema chains are filling in the rest of the year's blockbuster slate following the Hollywood strikes.
Porsche and Tag revealed this GT4 RS Panamericana Special at the Rennsport Reunion at Laguna Seca.
The Crosstrek Wilderness brings extra capability and coolness to the little crossover.
Apple has acknowledged what many buyers have noticed over the past week — the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro can get uncomfortably hot.
Only 12 teams can make the postseason. But some teams' playoff misses are worse than others'
While Messi remains sidelined with an undisclosed injury, a cloud of uncertainty lingers over DRV PNK Stadium and Inter Miami's loyal supporters.
Through five weeks of the college football season, the national championship picture feels wide open.
No. 1 Georgia needed another second-half comeback and a heroic effort from tight end Brock Bowers to avoid its first loss in nearly two years.
As tech companies begin to monetize generative AI, the creators on whose work it is trained are asking for their fair share. A recent open letter from the Authors Guild signed by more than 8,500 writers, including Margaret Atwood, Dan Brown and Jodi Picoult, urges generative AI companies to cease using their works without proper authorization or compensation. Artists, meanwhile, have brought numerous lawsuits against generative AI vendors like Stability AI, MidJourney, and Microsoft regarding copyright and misuse.
A 1986 Nissan D21 4x4 pickup with V6 engine and manual transmission, first model year for the "Hardbody" successor to the Nissan 720 trucks.
The company formerly known as Twitter has paid out nearly $20 million to creators, according to a post from X CEO Linda Yaccarino. The platform, now called X, began paying creators in July for a share of the ad revenue they earned from ads served in the replies to their posts to other verified users. To be eligible, users must subscribe to X Premium (which is the new name for Twitter Blue, not a porn site), have more than 500 followers and have earned more than 5 million tweet impressions for the last three months.
AI brings many promises for the future, as well as energy challenges. Are there solutions?
Anya Taylor-Joy has sparked discussion after footage showed her speaking Spanish to Jenna Ortega and Rosalía. The post ‘Don’t let other people tell you what you are and what you’re not’: Anya Taylor-Joy speaking Spanish stirs discussion on TikTok appeared first on In The Know.
The classic 1980s series, which starred Cybill Shepherd and launched Bruce Willis's career, will be available to stream on Hulu in October.