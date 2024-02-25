Downtown challenges offer (not so) frosty fun

Feb. 24—GRAND FORKS — It wasn't nearly as frosty as envisioned, but the Downtown Frosty Forks Fest offered a winningly gamified take on winter activities for those inclined.

The event is an expansion upon last year's Average Person Winter Olympics, where participants pushed shopping carts through snow and dug through snow piles for keys, among other wintery tasks.

Svea Benefield of the Downtown Development Association said this year's unusually warm weather gave organizers the chance to expand the event into new territory.

"We wanted to switch it up so the people coming back from last year wouldn't be doing the same thing," Benefield said.

The Frosty Forks Fest added a fat tire bike race along the Greenway and a hot cocoa mile (drink a cup of cocoa for each of four laps around the Town Square) while updating the Average Person Winter Olympics with a trash can race along the Sorlie Memorial Bridge and a round of flip cup, with cocoa substituted for beer.

Reigning champions Ope There It Is again took home the winning title.