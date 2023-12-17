Downtown Chillicothe receives $50,000 grant

CHILLICOTHE — Downtown Chillicothe was recently awarded the T-Mobile Hometown Grant which will give $50,000 to an upcoming project.

The grant is awarded to 25 towns each quarter and can be used to fund projects that upgrade technology, embrace the arts and create better outdoor spaces and community centers. Applicants must have a plan for their money including a budget and a timeline as well as the anticipated impact.

Downtown Chillicothe plans on using the grant for an upcoming wayfinding kiosk project that will be located in the downtown area. The digital kiosk will help promote local businesses and events as well as increase foot traffic. The two kiosks will be located near the courthouse and near the intersection of Paint and Water Streets, installation is expected to take place in the spring.

"I am so appreciative for T-Mobile and their incredible contribution toward our vision of a downtown that is engaging and vibrant," said Chillicothe Mayor Luke Feeney. "Their commitment to Chillicothe will help us welcome visitors from all over the world and enhance the experience of visiting not only our downtown, but a World Heritage destination community as well.”

A check presentation ceremony was held on Dec. 13 in the downtown area. During this time Tiffany Baldwin, with Downtown Chillicothe, explained the kiosks and how the multi-language and direction-giving capabilities will help the town as more people visit.

Terry Liptak, rural market manager at T-Mobile said that Chillicothe is still like an "undiscovered gem" in Ohio and he believes that these kiosks will help to showcase the town.

