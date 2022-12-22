Downtown Clayton Street art vandalized less than month after installation

A vandal has already damaged a piece of the new public art installed in early December along Clayton Street in downtown Athens.

A piece of blue metal pipe art installed over a bench near Clayton and College Avenue was cut from its foundation and stolen a week ago, according to an Athens-Clarke police report that was not released until Wednesday.

The case has been assigned to a detective, who is viewing videos from the downtown, both public and private, as part of the investigation, police Lt. Shaun Barnett said Thursday.

The piece of pipe is one of several installed in downtown as part of a 15-piece art project called “Frequency,” that was designed by Maryland-based artist Eric Leshinsky.

The piece of art stolen overlapped a bench and was connected to the concrete groundwork on each side.

Police are aware of concerns that some people consider that particular piece “hostile architecture,” and that can’t be ruled out as motive, according to Barnett.

“That was the only piece tampered with,” he said, about the metal piece with an estimated value of $400. The city paid $5,500 for the display installed as part of the East Clayton Street Improvements Project, according to the police report.

The city is currently discussing what to do in regards to the vandalism, according to Athens-Clarke County Assistant Manager Josh Edwards.

"We haven't decided yet if it will be put back exactly how it was, which it might be, but we've just started that conversation with the SPLOST office and leisure services," Edwards said.

Police estimated the art was damaged sometime during the night of Dec. 16. The theft was discovered the next day and reported to police by the city’s Public Art Coordinator Tatiana Veneruso.

One end of the pipe was cut possibly with a Sawzall as edges were jagged, while the other side was halfway cut, then pushed back and forth until it broke, according to the report.

The officer reported he checked the camera at Clayton and College and the camera didn’t have an angle that could video the crime.

However, other cameras in downtown might have captured a person carrying a large piece of blue metal, the officer noted.

