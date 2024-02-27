Downtown community hold meeting to address safety concerns
A meeting at a Little Italy church on Monday drew dozens of people set up by community organizers looking out for various communities.
A meeting at a Little Italy church on Monday drew dozens of people set up by community organizers looking out for various communities.
North Carolina needed all of Davis' points as Miami mounted a late rally that threatened to spoil his historic night.
"The absolute worst call of the season."
The Supreme Court is considering the fate of two state laws that limit how social media companies can moderate the content on their platforms. In oral arguments on Monday, the justices grappled with a thorny set of questions that could reshape the internet, from social networks like Facebook and TikTok to apps like Yelp and Etsy. In October, the Supreme Court decided to hear the two parallel cases, one in Florida (Moody v. NetChoice, LLC) and one in Texas (NetChoice, LLC v. Paxton).
Whether you’re looking for your first or fifth credit card, we’ve put together our best credit card picks over various categories.
The Federal Aviation Administration has concluded its review of SpaceX’s investigation of the second Starship launch in November, with the regulator saying Monday that it accepted the “root causes and 17 corrective actions” identified by the company. While this means the investigation is now closed, SpaceX must implement all the corrective actions and apply for a modified launch license before it can fly Starship again. “The FAA is evaluating SpaceX’s license modification request and expects SpaceX to submit additional required information before a final determination can be made,” the regulator said in a statement Monday.
An interview on the podcast "Social Proof" opened up a conversation about what the "bare minimum" is for a healthy relationship.
The Philadelphia superstar wants to renegotiate but lacks the leverage to meaningfully rework his contract.
Chris Paul hasn’t played since he fractured his hand on Jan. 5.
Whether you're in a shallow or a deep fantasy hockey league, we have players who can help your team.
Stocks are stacking up gains again after Nvidia results sparked a global rally that has the chipmaker eyeing a $2 trillion valuation.
The memory foam is 'soft, but not squishy,' giving the pillow 'just enough bounce,' said a shopper.
Here are some of the best travel credit cards available right now, whether you’re looking for everyday rewards or luxury benefits.
Last year's flood of running back tags has turned into this year's drought.
Is it an issue if you can't fall asleep without your favorite TV show on in the background?
From permanent structures to portable options, there's a plant-nurturing solution for everyone.
A team led by former Twitter engineers is rethinking how AI can be used to help people process news and information. Particle.news, which entered into private beta over the weekend, is a new startup offering a personalized, "multi-perspective" news reading experience that not only leverages AI to summarize the news, but also aims to do so in a way that fairly compensates authors and publishers -- or so is the claim. While Particle hasn't yet shared its business model, it arrives at a time when there's a growing concern about the impact of AI on a rapidly shrinking news ecosystem.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top third basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top relievers ranked going into the 2024 season.
Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder and majority owner of Paytm Payments Bank, has stepped down from the board of the troubled unit days after the Indian regulator signaled continuity at the financial firm Paytm. Paytm Payments Bank said Monday it was reconstituting the board of directors at the Paytm Payments Bank, an associate of Paytm, with the appointment of four executives -- ex-Central Bank of India chairman Srinivasan Sridhar, retired IAS (Indian Administrative Service) officer Debendranath Sarangi, former executive director of Bank of Baroda Ashok Kumar Garg, and retired IAS Smt Rajni Sekhri Sibal -- as independent directors.
Xiaomi is having a good MWC. After popping in to check out Xiaomi’s newish robot dog earlier today, we returned to the space this afternoon to get a closer look at the electric vehicle it announced at CES back in January. Also, unlike others, the SU7 "full-size high-performance eco-technology sedan" has a rough release timeframe, with plans to arrive in China at some point next year.