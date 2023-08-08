Downtown Crossing Macy’s worker slashed on hand, two juveniles arrested

A Macy’s worker is recovering after witnesses said he was slashed inside the department store while confronting a group of unruly kids.

The attack happened Monday in the Macy’s at 450 Washington St. in Downtown Crossing. Two juveniles were arrested at the scene, according to Boston Police.

The employee, later identified by a co-worker, could be seen outside the store talking to police with blood and a bandage on his left hand. A frustrated Macy’s employee later said they’ve been dealing for years with groups of children acting out and causing chaos inside the store.

While gathering information at the scene, a group of teens confronted a Boston 25 photographer. A nearby police officer could be heard telling the group, “I told you guys I’m not going to play this game with you all tonight. This is the second time we’ve gotten a call for you guys with knives.”

There have been several recent reports of violence in Downtown Crossing, including many cases involving teens. Two 13-year-olds were accused of attacking people and vandalizing businesses in May 2022. In February, police said five adults were hurt in attacks involving suspects between 11 and 16 years old, and a man died after being punched near an ATM on Winter St. on St. Patrick’s Day.

Kaissa Oulhadj is a Macy’s shopper and witnessed the aftermath Monday.

“I saw a lot of people gathering around. The police officer came running and he was talking to some kids, there were about five or six of them,” Oulhadj said. “I would feel really scared if I were [the injured employee] because at your workplace you want to feel safe. You want to know that there’s someone to take care of you while you’re doing your job, your duty, and it’s really sad.”

Macy’s did not respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW