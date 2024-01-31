Downtown Dayton projects get millions in tax credits from state

A step forward for development in Downtown Dayton.

Ohio has announced millions of dollars in tax credits for projects within the city.

The Dayton Arcade Redevelopment Project is eligible for nearly $14 million in tax credits thanks to the state’s Transformational Mixed-Use Development Program.

The development is proposed to have apartments, restaurants a hotel, a grocery store, and retail space.

It’s expected to create more than 700 permanent jobs.

“Downtown is on the uprise and lots of businesses are moving downtown so it’s going to help the community and bring more people downtown now that downtown is safe to come down,” Ron West of Dayton said.

Downtown’s water district is eligible for more than $4 million in tax credits.







