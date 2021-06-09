Downtown Dayton street to be renamed for detective Del Rio, who was killed in the line of duty

Jun. 8—A downtown Dayton street will be renamed for Dayton police Det. Jorge Del Rio, who was shot and killed in November 2019 in the line of duty.

Street signs for Detective Jorge Del Rio Way will be installed at the corner of Monument Avenue and Patterson Boulevard and the corner of Monument Avenue and Main Street.

A ceremonial unveiling is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday.

Del Rio served on the Dayton Police Department for nearly 30 years and spent most of his career as a task force officer for the Drug Enforcement Administration.

He was shot on Nov. 4, 2019, while serving a search warrant on Ruskin Road and died from his injuries on Nov. 7, 2019.

Multiple suspects face charges in connection to the shooting and the alleged drug enterprise. The Washington D.C. DEA announced last month that the drug supply transportation network allegedly involved in the drugs at the center of the search warrant had been dismantled.

Del Rio was 55, and Dayton police said that he served the public even in death as an organ donor.

The detective has been recognized in numerous ways for his sacrifice Dayton Police honored him on the one-year anniversary of his death in November, and he was remembered during the Ohio Peace Officers' Memorial in May.

About 1,000 cards and letters were written and decorated by Miami Valley students and were sent to the Dayton Police Department and Del Rio's family during Christmas time in 2019.

Del Rio was the 25th Dayton police officer to die in the line of duty.

The street won't be the first to be named after a fallen Dayton police official. Steve Whalen Blvd. between Hamilton Avenue and Wyoming Street is named after an officer who was shot and killed 30 years ago.