A downtown Daytona makeover: North Beach Street slated for $7.9 million road project

DAYTONA BEACH — Design work on a major North Beach Street makeover should be finished this summer paving the way for $7.9 million in federal funds to flow meaning the project should get underway in a year or less.

The project covers the corridor between Bay Street and the Main Street Bridge. The funds will come through the Florida Department of Transportation and will be available on July 1.

Construction should take 18-24 months to complete, so by 2026 or 2027 North Beach Street will have a new landscaped median, two fewer traffic lanes, continued on-street parking, wider sidewalks and new benches. Some utilities will also be relocated.

As part of the same project, the eastern end of Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard between Ridgewood Avenue and Beach Street will also get new trees and sidewalks widened to 11 feet.

A few years ago, Daytona Beach city commissioners contemplated adding a roundabout at the intersection of Beach Street and Fairview Avenue. The roundabout idea was dropped, but Beach Street is about to get a roughly $8 million improvement project that will begin at Bay Street and include the eastern end of Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard.

The 2020 overhaul of Beach Street between Orange Avenue and Bay Street didn't require replacing the road itself because it still has more viable years left in it. The portion of Beach Street north of Bay Street, however, is going to need to be rebuilt.

"It will be more involved than the first phase since the roadway's asphalt will be replaced with concrete and a raised median has to be built," said Susan Cerbone, the city's communications and marketing manager.

Once the design is complete, the project will go out to bid for construction. The amount of money the state government sends will factor in the chosen bid amount and the city's required 10% match for construction costs, but FDOT's contribution will not exceed the $7.9 million it's offering, Cerbone said.

The city is responsible for construction bills on the Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard section of the project.

Second phase of Beach Street improvements

The riverfront corridor project is the second phase of Beach Street roadwork that began with the segment between Orange Avenue and Bay Street that was completed at the end of 2020. That work reduced the four traffic lanes in that part of the road to two, created wider sidewalks, expanded the number of parking spaces, improved pedestrian crossings with new colored brick pavers and added new trees.

The southern Beach Street project tallied $4 million. The project north of Bay Street will cost nearly twice as much because it will cover a larger area, involve more extensive work and have higher construction costs.

An idea discussed a few years ago to add a roundabout at Beach Street and Fairview Avenue has been abandoned for now, but a roundabout could be looked at as part of a future road project that would continue north of Fairview Avenue.

Another big Daytona Beach project: Major step taken toward solving Midtown Daytona's flooding problems with study approval

The North Beach Street streetscape is being designed by Parker Mynchenberg & Associates, Inc., an engineering and landscape architecture firm based in Holly Hill. The changes are being made to calm traffic, make the area more walkable, add new landscaping, upgrade lighting, and improve irrigation and utility systems.

The design city commissioners agreed on will still include parallel parking on the east side of Beach Street and angled parking on the west side. But there will be fewer parking spaces than if there had been no median.

With no median and angled parking on both sides of the road, there could have been 255 spaces in the area. With the median added that drops to 170 spaces.

The median will cost about $1 million with the expense of new Medjool palm trees that will be planted in the median.

The roadwork will include rebuilding the Beach Street roadbed, and upgrades to irrigation and utility systems. That will include installing new water lines and moving overhead power lines on Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard underground.

