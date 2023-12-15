Downtown DC businesses prepare for Metro’s Red Line closure

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Downtown D.C. businesses are bracing for the potential impacts, as Metro suspends Red Line service at several locations.

Starting Monday, the Red Line service between Dupont Circle and Gallery Place will be canceled as the transit agency makes some much-needed safety repairs. The suspension will last through Dec. 30.

From Dec. 22 through Dec. 24, the Red Line service suspensions will extend to Union Station.

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) said it chose this two-week period to make the repairs because ridership is historically low, with ridership dropping 40% during the holidays.

However, businesses in the area rely on people being able to successfully get to downtown. Especially those set up at the Downtown Holiday Market, which is situated just outside of the Gallery Place stop.

“It’s something we’ve been thinking about, potentially the biggest week we have here. It’s limiting the numbers that can come or the access they’re going to have,” said Avner Ofer, who sells his photography at the market.

Ofer does not believe the suspended service will prevent people from visiting the market entirely, but he does believe it could have an impact.

“I think the Red Line is not the critical part of it. There are ways to get around it,” he said. “This is the best market in the whole area, it’s definitely worth even a little bit of a hassle.”

Last month, the Downtown DC BID sent a letter to WMATA asking the agency to reconsider the timing of the repair work.

“If people feel that they cannot depend on Metrorail to get them downtown during the holiday season, or if that travel is perceived to be complicated, it becomes an intractable barrier that will significantly reduce economic activity and will have lasting implications,” wrote Gerren Price, President and CEO of the BID.

Though WMATA did not budge on the timeline.

“The timing is not ideal, and this is the holiday season. A time when many of our retailers and restaurants make up the bulk of their sales. Of course, we’d want this to be pushed back,” explained Ebony Walton, with the BID.

However, Walton did say the agency is working with the BID to educate people on other ways to get downtown.

“People coming downtown and shopping and eating, these are things people can choose to do and we want to make it easier for people to choose these kinds of things to do,” she said.

Service on both the Yellow and Green lines will remain active in and out of Gallery Place during this time. The Blue, Orange and Silver lines will remain operational to and from Metro Center. WMATA will also offer shuttle bus service along the Red Line from Dupont Circle to Gallery Place.

The remaining options are keeping some people optimistic.

“The timing is not great, but I understand they have to do it sooner or later,” said Julie Clare, who works for Marcell Kriebel Art and Illustration.

The small business has a tent set up at the market.

“Our thought is hopefully the customers coming to the market will realize they have other ways to easily get to the market on Metro from the Green Line or one of the adjacent stops and it doesn’t keep people away,” Clare said.

