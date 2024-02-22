DOWNTOWN DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: City to review parking pact

Feb. 22—TRAVERSE CITY — A review of the city's parking administration agreement with the Downtown Development Authority, ordered up by city commissioners, could have a major impact on DDA operations moving forward.

New City Manager Elizabeth Vogel will review the city's 33-year-old arrangement with the DDA to operate the city's vast public parking system, encompassing the entire citywide parking set-up — including downtown parking meters and lots, the city's two public park decks and other parking rules and enforcement throughout the city. The DDA currently has 13 employees — about three-quarters of its total staff — dedicated to the city's parking operations, according to DDA Transportation and Mobility Director Nicole VanNess.

Vogel said her involvement was prompted by a recent email she received from Mayor Pro Tem Mark Wilson to review the city's parking agreement with the DDA. Vogel said Mayor Amy Shamroe and Commissioner Tim Werner have also been looped in on the issue.

"(Wilson) suggested, at the very least, we should look at the contract," Vogel said. "I've been asked to look at it, and I will."

Wilson did not respond to a request for comment.

Vogel said the timing of the review, which could take six to eight weeks to complete, will allow the city to consider any changes to the parking system prior to adoption of the city's 2024-25 budget. The city's new fiscal year begins July 1, and city commissioners will get their first look at next year's proposed spending plan in early May.

"I think it would be appropriate to put it together as part of the budget process," Vogel said. "I would hope to have this done before then."

Officials said the timing of the parking discussion also is relevant to the DDA's just-launched search to find a replacement for outgoing CEO Jean Derenzy, who's stepping down at the end of the month after six years in the position.

"The amount of time the (DDA) CEO spends on managing parking is significant," Vogel said.

DDA board Chair Gabe Schneider said the city's commission ultimate decision on parking administration could impact the size of the DDA staff going forward, but doesn't diminish the overall responsibility of the DDA's top position.

"It will be part of the conversation, but it's not going to be driving part of those discussions," Schneider said. "I feel confident that, as a board, we can look at all these changes and consider what's best for the organization and setting up our next CEO for success."

The city currently pays the DDA $825,000 a year for parking administration which covers operational costs, including salaries and benefits for DDA employees, Van Ness said. That's up from $800,000 in the 2022-23 budget. Revenue to the parking system peaked at around $3 million in 2018-19 prior to the COVID pandemic.

Parking revenues dropped by more than a half-million dollars annually in the years impacted by the COVID lockdowns, but is rebounding and nearing the $3 million mark again, Van Ness said, after the city increased some parking rates in 2021. The parking system is operated as an enterprise fund — a separate fund where operational costs are financed or recovered by user fees — and also contributes 5 percent annually to the city's general fund.

VanNess said the city's arrangement with the DDA to run the parking system has evolved significantly since the original parking resolution which dates back to 1991. The DDA later added provisions to take over collecting money from meters, permit sales and parking violations, and operating parking enforcement well beyond the DDA's downtown boundaries, from Northwestern Michigan College on the city's east side to parking enforcement around Munson Medical Center.

VanNess doesn't see parking operations changing much, whether its administration rests under the city commission or the DDA. Putting it under the city commission's control could eliminate some of the steps in the administration process, as currently the contracts for operations or maintenance must be approved by both the DDA Board and the city commission.

"I think, operationally, it's good to take a look at it," she said. "I think it makes sense to look and see what works with how we've evolved over the years."

Werner said he doesn't have any specific complaints about the DDA's parking administration, but that "we need to have the conversation" about the city's parking operations.

"I think it's an important discussion to have, and ask the question on why do we do it this way," Werner said. "Just because we've been doing it this way doesn't mean it's the best way to be doing it."

Werner is also concerned about the long-range finances of the city's parking system and the extended upkeep of the Larry C. Hardy and Old Town parking decks downtown. The city commission next month will consider a contract for more than $1 million in repairs and maintenance for the two decks over the next three years, with a recent analysis by DDA consultants of the two structures identifying more work that's needed beyond that.

Werner acknowledged that the parking issue adds another item to Vogel's growing to-do list, but said it's an appropriate time to research the parking administration issue with the upcoming changes coming to DDA leadership.

"There's never a great time to talk about anything because we're so busy with other things. ... There's a lot on our plate," Werner said. "We're just having the conversation on where all this is headed."