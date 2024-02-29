DOWNTOWN DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: TIF plan clears first hurdle

Feb. 29—TRAVERSE CITY — The Downtown Development Authority's Tax Increment Financing plan extension took another step forward following approval by a downtown citizens' group Wednesday night.

The Development Area Citizens Council supported a revised Tax Increment Financing (TIF) plan that will extend it for another 30 years, through 2055.

The council's approval means the document proceeds next to the DDA board for possible action March 15. The tentative review process would put the plan in front of Traverse City commissioners in early April, before another public hearing and a final decision by city commissioners in early May.

The council is established under state law to serve as an advisory body to the city's DDA board and the City Commission to review amendments to the city's TIF plan, formerly known as TIF '97. It is now called Moving Downtown Forward. The current TIF plan will expire in 2027.

Created by state lawmakers to add a layer of residential input into the plan review, the council is required to include at least nine residents who live in the TIF district. It was appointed by the City Commission in January.

The proposed plan now includes cost estimates and designs for the West End parking, housing and retail project, which were presented two weeks ago to the DDA board. Plans for the multi-phase project along State and Pine streets came in at just under $68 million.

Those West End mixed-use plans generated the most debate among council members, with questions about the estimated $32-million parking structure included in the project in the face of declining use and revenues at the two other public parking decks downtown.

"(Spending) $32 million for another west-end parking deck — the data just doesn't support it," council member Nick Routson said.

Routson supported the DDA's efforts to increase workforce housing opportunities downtown, but said that housing is a citywide issue and recommended removing the entire West End project from the TIF plan.

"It's a big issue. It's citywide. It's not just limited to downtown," he said. "Something this big should really fall back to the city to take the lead on. ... I say take it out of the plan."

Other members disagreed.

"I do believe the project on the West End has tremendous potential," member Deborah Brenton said. "I don't see a project (in the plan) I wouldn't have on a long-term list. ... There's been so much work by the (city), the DDA and the public. This is a difficult process, and it can't be perfect."

Other suggestions from members included identifying more specific timelines for various projects in the plan to give the public a better idea of its short-term, mid-range and long-term infrastructure goals.

The West End mixed-use development is the single largest project in the plan, followed by the riverfront improvement project along the Lower Boardman Ottaway River at more than $57 million. Other items include up to $7 million in improvements to Rotary Square along Union Street, $20 million in streetscape work throughout the downtown, and another $15 million for installation of heated sidewalks. It allows for up to $90 million in city bond debt for downtown projects specified in the plan, and includes significant funding for maintenance of work that's already been completed downtown.

The updated plan also includes a yearly revenue-sharing mechanism to return more than $1.4 million to the regional taxing partners subject to the DDA's tax capture through TIF, including the city's general fund, Grand Traverse County, Northwestern Michigan College and others.

Council Chair Charles Meek asked DDA staff about allowing the current TIF plan to expire in three years, allowing the tax increment financing baseline to be reset and then collecting the future property tax revenue increases in the district.

Outgoing DDA CEO Jean Derenzy said re-setting the baseline at the end of the existing TIF plan wouldn't create enough revenue to finance the projects identified in the plan.