Downtown DORA on path for City Council review of new outdoor-alcohol zone

City officials and business interests are backing a plan they hope will pass the Columbus City Council by the coming spring that would transform almost all of Downtown into a "Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area," allowing people to carry alcoholic beverages in specially purchased cups in public.

The new "DORA" zone, also envisioned to include part of growing nightlife area in Franklinton west of COSI, would add to one that already links Nationwide Arena, Huntington Park, and Lower.com Field during games and events at those three major Downtown sporting venues, along Nationwide Boulevard.

"We're going through the application process," said Amy Taylor, president of the Columbus Downtown Development Corporation, created by city leaders in 2002 to support Downtown redevelopment initiatives.

The proposal developed last year in response to community input into the 2022 update to a long-term strategic plan for Downtown, Taylor said.

"The community had mentioned that they wanted a lot more connectivity," Taylor said. "They wanted the district Downtown, you know, the riverfront, Gay Street, the peninsula, to have more synergy."

With DORAs already established in the downtown areas of several suburbs, including Worthington, Hilliard, Gahanna, Dublin and others, "it was a natural thing for people to wonder why it wasn't in the core of Downtown."

The proposed zone would go as far north as Nationwide Boulevard, touching the southern end of the Greater Columbus Convention Center, but would not connect with the existing Arena District DORA, maps show. It would also have more generous hours of operation, allowing for the public to carry specially marked cups of alcohol sold by restaurants and bars within the DORA seven days a week, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Taylor said.

Special Downtown events like Red White and Boom and the Columbus Arts Festival could opt out of the DORA, restricting whether alcohol could be carried in and out of their events' borders, Taylors said.

The proposal is under review and subject to change, said Sheldon Goodrum, spokesperson for the city Development Department, the lead department in processing the application. "If approved by City Council, the application would then go to the state for final approval," Goodrum said Tuesday in an email.

It's unclear if a DORA cup, which allows pedestrians within the district to ovoid Ohio's "open container" ban on the public consumption of alcohol, would be time and date specific, meaning they would expire at a certain point and couldn't simply be indefinitely refilled at a Downtown hotel room or condo.

"The design of the designated cups or stickers is still being considered and will be guided by feedback and best practices from DORAs in other municipalities," Goodrum said.

The CDDC intends to work with other cities that have implemented Downtown DORAs to determine whether a date-specific cup design would be needed, Taylor said.

Hilliard became one of the first Franklin County municipalities to take advantage of the state DORA law, created in April 2015, with a zone connecting several restaurants in the old part of the city. That DORA, effective daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., has become popular, particularly in the summertime during the Thursday outdoor concert series and for adults watching kids in at an outdoor splash pad, said Shon Wolf, a bartender at Otie's Tavern and Grill.

"It generates a lot of business for us on our end, especially in the summertime," Wolf said, as opposed to the winter when most people don't want to spend as much time outdoors. He isn't aware of any complaints about the program, probably because the Hilliard police do a good job of making sure people with drinks stay within the zone.

"They do a really good job" making sure people can't come and go from the DORA carrying drinks, Wolf said of the police.

Since 2015, state lawmakers have amended the law several times, generally expanding them, allowing for cities to have more and larger DORAs.

The proposed DORA zone does not currently include any part of the Short North, the city's main tavern and restaurant district, which Mayor Andrew J. Ginther requested of businesses there last spring that they voluntarily close early on weekends following consecutive incidents of gun violence that turned deadly and chaotic.

Other Columbus city departments that will review the Downtown DORA proposal before it goes before City Council include the Department of Public Safety, which oversees the Division of Police.

Asked if police have any concerns about the plan, Public Safety spokesman Glenn McEntyre responded in an email: "This proposal is currently under review."

