Downtown Economic Enhancement District critics crank up opposition
NCAA president Charlie Baker hopes the proposed changes to NIL rules will help athletes and clear up the system.
The December Consumer Price Index report is set to put the market's soft-landing narrative to the test on Thursday.
Jabra said on Tuesday it will roll out new features and enhancements for its Elite 10 and Elite 8 Active wireless earbuds, which launched in late 2023. The updates, set to roll out in two waves, include improvements to ANC, call clarity and performance in windy conditions.
Worldwide economic growth is set to slow for the third straight year in 2024 before rebounding in 2025, defying fears of a recession.
Catch up on the notable moments from the awards ceremony.
Congressional leaders are trying to sell their federal spending deal, but averting a shutdown remains far from a sure thing.
Despite elevated interest rates, geopolitical uncertainty, and higher prices in general, luxury automaker Rolls-Royce Motor Cars reported record sales for 2023 as its ultra-high-net-worth clientele continued buying bespoke automobiles.
When it comes to investing in the consumer, pros say stick to what has worked.
Driverless trucks with no humans on board will soon cruise Texas highways if three startup firms have their way, despite objections from safety advocates.
The alleged incident reportedly occurred when the team was competing in the Battle 4 Atlantis in November.
While Michigan prepares for the CFP title game against Washington, many in the sport aren't happy the Wolverines are there at all. How will it all play out? Will it even count when punishments are handed down?
Stocks ended their longest consecutive weekly run in the green since 2004.
2023 will likely be remembered as the "year of the layoff." TechCrunch has comprehensively tracked these layoffs, which have so far seen more than 240,000 jobs lost across the past 12 months alone, a hefty increase over 2022. Cybersecurity is not the worst affected sector — that unfortunate accolade appears to have been claimed by the transportation industry.
A federal judge in California has shot down Elon Musk’s attempt to invalidate a state social media law. The state’s AB 587 requires social companies to publish their content moderation policies, something Musk’s X (formerly Twitter) claimed violated the First Amendment.
Apple's warnings in late October that Indian journalists and opposition figures may have been targeted by state-sponsored attacks prompted a forceful counterattack from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. Officials publicly doubted Apple's findings and announced a probe into device security. India has never confirmed nor denied using the Pegasus tool, but nonprofit advocacy group Amnesty International reported Thursday that it found NSO Group's invasive spyware on the iPhones of prominent journalists in India, lending more credibility to Apple's early warnings.
The New York Times is suing OpenAI and its close collaborator (and investor), Microsoft, for allegedly violating copyright law by training generative AI models on Times' content. In the lawsuit, filed in the Federal District Court in Manhattan, The Times contends that millions of its articles were used to train AI models, including those underpinning OpenAI's ultra-popular ChatGPT and Microsoft's Copilot, without its consent. The Times is calling for OpenAI and Microsoft to "destroy" models and training data containing the offending material and to be held responsible for "billions of dollars in statutory and actual damages" related to the "unlawful copying and use of The Times’s uniquely valuable works."
Just ahead of CES (as usual), LG has unveiled one of the most interesting gaming monitors we've seen yet as part of its 2024 UltraGear OLED lineup.
India's parliament has passed a telecommunications bill that replaces its century-old rules as the country, with over 1.17 billion telephone connections and 881 million internet subscribers, aims to modernize connectivity and embrace new services, including satellite broadband, just months before general elections. On Thursday, the upper house of the Indian parliament approved the Telecommunications Bill, 2023, through voice votes, just a day after the bill was cleared in the lower house, with many opposition leaders absent due to their suspension. The bill, which abolished the rules made in the telegraph era from as early as 1885, grants the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government the power to use and take control of telecom services and networks and monitor traffic data in national security interest.
Consumers still don't believe it, but 2023 is shaping up as the year the US economy won an improbable victory over inflation.