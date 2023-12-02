Downtown Goshen Inc. hosts annual tree lighting event

Dec. 1—GOSHEN — A performance of "Silver Bells" kicked off the annual tree lighting event in Goshen Friday evening.

"We light the tree annually," said Amanda McMahon of Downtown Goshen, Inc., which sponsored the event at Main and Washington Streets.

Afternoon rains tapered off to allow the event to begin at 6:30 p.m., and volunteers handed out and helped to light small candles for attendees to hold. After "Silver Bells," Phoenix Performing Arts continued with a medley performance of "How the Grinch Stole Christmas," which in turn was followed by the tree lighting and more caroling.

"Thank you all for being here," said Ashlea Harrington of PPA, to the crowd of people who attended.

To learn more, visit thephoenixarts.org or downtowngoshen.org.

For more photos, visit goshennews.com.