Downtown Inc to host Sip & Savor event, formerly Sweetest Pint, this March

Formerly known as The Sweetest Pint Tasting Tour, Downtown Inc will host Sip & Savor, a beer and food pairing event this March.

Come thirsty and hungry, and willing to walk a few blocks as the event will take place throughout downtown York on Saturday, March 9, 2024, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Check-in will begin at 1:30 p.m. outside of Prince Street Café, and tours will being departing at 2:05pm.

More: Fastnacht Day is Feb. 13: 9 places to buy the treats in York and Adams counties.

The stops this year include:

Tickets are on sale for $41.80, and you can receive $10 off your ticket by using promo code SAVOR10 when you purchase tickets at ticketleap.com. Designated driver tickets are also available, for $26.50.

The tours will be led by volunteer guides, and attendees can select one of the six pairs of tour guides when purchasing tickets.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Downtown Inc to host Sip and Savor event in March 2024