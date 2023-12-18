Downtown Indianapolis Taco Bell operator seeks to shut down planned Cantina

The owner of Circle Centre Mall's Taco Bell franchise has asked a Marion County court to block the opening of an anticipated Taco Bell Cantina across the street in downtown Indianapolis.

Alfarah Restaurant Group, which operates the Taco Bell in the mall's food court, filed a lawsuit in Marion County Commercial Court against the fast food chain's franchising company and Flynn Restaurant Group, the franchisee planning to open the Cantina, in November.

The legal complaint claims the Cantina, which would use a version of Taco Bell's menu and feature alcohol sales, live music and later operating hours, violates the Indiana Deceptive Franchise Practices Act, which deals with franchisor/franchisee competition within the state.

The lawsuit was first reported by the Indiana Business Journal.

The new Taco Bell Cantina would "rob Alfarah's business" by providing the same food options within a small geographic area, according to the lawsuit. The Cantina will occupy the ground floor, basement and mezzanine of the Lieber Building at 24 W. Washington St.

Although Alfarah and Taco Bell's franchise agreement does not guarantee Alfarah exclusivity in the area, the lawsuit said, state law does not allow "the franchisor to compete unfairly with the franchisee within a reasonable area." The mall location and cantina would be about one-tenth of a mile apart.

A local attorney for Flynn Restaurant Group and Taco Bell's media contact did not respond to a IndyStar's requests for comment. According to its website, Flynn is based in California and the largest restaurant franchisee in the nation.

On Monday, Flynn asked the court for a one-month extension to formally respond to the lawsuit. Taco Bell has not yet responded to the filing.

As part of its lawsuit, Alfarah attached an email purported to be from a taco bell executive who said the mall location is a "captive restaurant," in that it primarily serves customers visiting a host location.

Alfarah rejects the characterization, saying in the lawsuit that its restaurant attracts "office workers, conventioneers and others" in addition to mall shoppers. It also claims that its franchise agreement with Taco Bell makes no such distinction.

The lawsuit asks for a judge to permanently block the Taco Bell Cantina from opening.

The Taco Bell Cantina reportedly seeks to operate by February, when downtown will host the NBA All-Star Game.

