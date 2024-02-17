In downtown Indy today? Escape the cold by using a skywalk to get to NBA All-Star events

If you're downtown today, you can get to NBA All-Star Weekend events without having to brave the frigid temperature as you walk through the snow and possibly slide over ice.

Downtown Indianapolis has a network of climate-controlled sheltered skywalks and tunnels that you can navigate to move warmly ― and stylishly, if you're determined to wear non-winter weather shoes or heels —through at least a dozen buildings and parking garages.

The pedestrian skywalks, which also offer views of downtown streets, connect hotels such as the JW Marriot, the Westin and Crowne Plaza to the Indiana Convention Center, where an underground tunnel connects to ground floor of Lucas Oil Stadium.

Snow falls Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, in front of an NBA All-Star Indy 2024 sign on Monument Circle in Indianapolis.

The convention center also has a skywalk to the Hyatt Regency, where a brisk walk will take you to Circle Center Mall and its garage attachments, and north to the Artsgarden, the Conrad and Embassy Suites or south to the Omni Severin hotel.

Gainbridge Fieldhouse is the only key location you can't get to via the sheltered skywalks.

Click here for a map showing more details on where to find skywalks. Be on the look out for signs marking skywalk entrances in hotels and venues, and follow their directions as you go.

