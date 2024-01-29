Downtown Jacksonville fire: What we know about the RISE Doro blaze

In a rare calamity at a high-rise building in downtown Jacksonville, over a hundred firefighters battled a blaze at a luxury apartment complex Sunday night and well into Monday.

The eight-story RISE Doro building under construction is at 960 E. Adams St. and 102 A. Philip Randolph Blvd. amid the city's sports and entertainment district. Although no injuries have been reported, the building "looks like a total loss," Mayor Donna Deegan said.

It is the site of the former historic George Doro Fixture Co. manufacturing complex that was demolished in 2021 to clear the way for the new construction between Intuition Ale Works and VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

What caused the fire at RISE Doro?

It's too early to tell what caused the fire, but it started on the sixth floor and worked into the seventh, Fire and Rescue Chief Keith Powers said. Crews were called about 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Was anybody injured in the fire at RISE Doro?

No injuries have been reported and officials do not think anybody was inside. "It looks like at this point nobody was hurt," Deegan said.

How does the downtown Jacksonville apartment fire affect traffic?

Overnight and into Monday, several downtown roads were either shut down or slowed due to all the fire equipment and personnel. The roads in the immediate area are East Adams and A. Philip Randolph, Spearing and E. Monroe streets, and East Duval and N. George streets.

Is there a concern the building could collapse?

Powers said it is a big concern.

"Some of the walls that are associated with this building are compromised right now," Power said. "... As that roof burns off, you lose structural integrity and the walls can fall in or fall out."

Is there a concern about nearby buildings, like Maxwell House, Intuition Ale Works and Veterans Memorial Arena?

Fire department spokesman Capt. Eric Prosswimmer said other structures nearby should be safe.

“They’re safe in this general sense," Prosswimmer said. "Right now because it was on the roof and everything like that, it wasn’t emitting a huge amount of heat to the sides or shooting embers all over the place. The other thing is the construction of those buildings, they’re brick, they’re concrete, they’re not real flammable. We also had people in position if it was an issue to put a hose on there.”

How many firefighters responded to the apartment fire?

Powers said there 110 firefighters were on scene, 12 fire engines, seven ladder trucks, six rescue units and a multitude of apparatus.

Is there any health concerns about the smoke and air quality in the area?

People with breathing issues like asthma are encouraged to stay inside, Powers said. "The good thing is we have a real heavy wind, blowing it offshore so it's not settling down in one area," he said.

A ladder truck is extended to the roof of the RISE Doro apartment complex under construction and on fire Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, as Jacksonville Fire and Rescue crews are on scene.

When was RISE Doro supposed to open?

It was supposed to open in a month, the mayor said. It would have included 247 apartments, a parking garage, ground-floor retail and a rooftop terrace with a swimming pool.

How does this affect downtown development in Jacksonville?

"It's a setback," Deegan said. "It's extraordinarily disappointing. ... It's one of the first things that I thought about once I learned everybody was safe. We don't want to see this sit here for a long time and have it not developed."

She said the developer is hopeful they can continue with the project and build it back up.

Who is the developer?

An artist's drawing of The Doro, an eight-story, 247-unit apartment building being built in the heart of Jacksonville's Downtown Sports and Entertainment District.

RISE: A Real Estate Company of Jacksonville is the developer. The Downtown Incentive Authority approved up to $5.75 million in property tax rebates for the development in October 2020. Those tax rebates would not paid by the city until after the project is completed and open for residents. The term sheet for the incentives showed the developer anticipated a total investment of nearly $66 million.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: What we know about the RISE Doro fire in downtown Jacksonville