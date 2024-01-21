Downtown Kalamazoo hosting 19th Annual Chili Cook-Off

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Downtown Kalamazoo will be hosting its 19th Annual Chili Cook-Off next weekend.

The spicy event will begin at 11 a.m. and run until 2 p.m. next Saturday, January 27. Participants will meet at the Kalamazoo Valley Community College Center for New Media at 100 east Michigan Avenue to get a bingo card and spoons (the commemorative spoon will cost $6.)

From there chili seekers will head to participating businesses to taste food and scan QR codes to vote and rate the meals.

The winners will be picked and given a trophy at 2:30 p.m. There are four trophies that will be given out: Best Retail, Best Restaurant, People’s Choice and Judges’ Choice.

For more information visit downtownkalamazoocookoff.com.

