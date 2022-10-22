Downtown Kennewick bar fight ends in gunfire. 23-year-old arrested

A 23-year-old Richland man was jailed early Saturday after shooting at another man at the Sports Page Bar & Grill in downtown Kennewick.

The men were arguing at the bar at 6 S. Cascade Street when the fight escalated and at least one gun was brandished and a shot fired about 12:50 a.m., said a Kennewick police news release.

No one was hit, said police.

The suspect, whose name was not released, fled the bar but officers were able to identify him and work with Richland police to find him and his vehicle.

Kennewick police impounded the vehicle and arrested the man on suspicion of first-degree assault and took him to the Benton County jail.

Jail records show Victor Barry William Clarke, 23, was booked into the jail on Saturday morning by Kennewick police for first-degree assault.

Police urged anyone with video, photos or if they witnessed this incident to call the non-emergency number at 509-628-0333. Anonymous tips can be sent online at www.kpdtips.com.