Downtown Lexington restaurant that weathered pandemic, name changes is closing

A downtown Lexington restaurant that seemed to thrive during the early days of the COVID pandemic is closing.

Old Vine Bistro, which Lexington restaurateur Larry Dean opened at 400 Old Vine St. in 2018 and operated under several different names over the next six years, announced on Jan. 22 that it will be closing for good this time.

Jan. 27 will be the last night of service, according to a social media post, which said Dean has decided to retire.

Dean, who could not be immediately reached for comment, was part of several Lexington bars and restaurants over the decades including A1A, Wines on Vine, Chathams, OV Bistro and others.

Old Vine Bistro’s version of the Hot Brown is made with bourbon fried chicken on a candied pecan waffle. It’s one of the dishes that will be on the limited menu for the finale weekend.

According to the restaurant’s post, Old Vine Bistro had to make an expensive kitchen repair that”ended up being the catalyst that made us realize it’s time to take a break.”

Old Vine Bistro will close with a “finale weekend” with menu favorites and a full bar on Thursday 4 to 9 p.m., Friday 4 to 10 p.m. and Saturday 4 to 10 p.m.

Before it was OV Bistro, it was Ranada’s Bistro

The restaurant originally opened as Walker’s in early 2018 in the former Wines on Vine location, where Dean had been the restaurant manager for years. In November, it closed briefly before reopening as Ranada’s Bistro + Bar.

Ranada’s Bistro & Bar at 400 Old Vine St., #108, in Lexington, Ky. Sunday, March 8, 2020, just before the COVID pandemic hit and restaurants were switched to takeout only.

The food, especially takeout, was popular during the early days of the COVID pandemic when Gov. Andy Beshear shuttered Kentucky restaurants and bars. But the partnership between chef Ranada Riley and business partner Dean ended abruptly in June of 2020 and Dean operated it solo as Old Vine Bistro afterward.

When a winter COVID wave forced Beshear to again limit restaurants and bars to takeout and outdoor seating, Old Vine Bistro and many other restaurants struggled. Dean said at the time that he narrowly missed being evicted after missing a rent payment.

Old Vine Bistro’s p lans for Finale Weekend, menu

The restaurant remained a popular spot for outdoor dining and for brunch. It also was known for displaying the work of local artists.

For the finale weekend Jan. 25-27, Old Vine Bistro plans to serve a limited menu featuring OV favorites like the Derby Bird Hot Brown, Bourbon Fried Chicken, Sweet Fire Brussels Sprouts and Whipped Feta Dip. According to the restaurant, it will still accept gift cards. Reservations are not necessary.

”Come help us celebrate at Old Vine Bistro one last time with Larry Dean and all of our amazing staff this weekend! Thank You Lexington!!,” the restaurant posted online.

