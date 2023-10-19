Downtown Memphis carjacking leads to chase through Arkansas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An alleged carjacking suspect led officers in Arkansas on a chase after he was spotted in a vehicle stolen from a gas station in Downtown Memphis.

A white truck can be seen on video driving into the woods on I-40 in Hazen Arkansas about 45 miles from Little Rock.

Video footage shows a man in a reflective vest jump out of the truck and take off running. Behind him are police officers and a camera crew filming for a show that patrols the streets with officers.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The man, identified as 32-year-old Manuel Romero, then swims across the creek to avoid a K-9 being deployed.

Officers eventually take him into custody.

📧 Sign up for WREG newsletters and have the latest top stories sent right to your inbox.

📲 Download the WREG App today and stay up to date with breaking news and weather.

📡 See more breaking news, local news and weather from WREG.com for Memphis and the Mid South.

Police say the vehicle belonged to John Ehemann, who says that Romero is the man who assaulted and carjacked him at the gas station.

“Oh, I was stunned. I mean, I couldn’t believe it was true, to be honest with you. You know, it’s hard to visualize this being live TV and him actually being caught,” said Ehemann.

WREG reached out to the Memphis Police Department to get more information on this case. We are waiting to hear back.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.