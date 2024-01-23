Downtown Missoula vandalism
video courtesy of Import Market
A federal appeals court in Washington D.C. has allowed Apple to continue importing the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 models on Wednesday.
D.R. Horton stock fell on weaker-than-expected quarterly orders and earnings that missed estimates.
Check out Anna’s story on the future of edtech in emerging markets as well as the opportunities that AI can bring. Rypplzz’ deck has nine slides, yet not a lot of information you’d expect, writes resident pitch expert Haje Kamps.
Artisse, one of the many AI photo creation apps that let users generate photos of themselves using uploaded selfies combined with prompts, has raised $6.7 million in seed funding, following AI selfies' viral moment. Similar to others on the market, Artisse users upload photos of themselves to train its AI on their images, then use a text or image prompt to generate new photos of themselves across various settings, postures, and styles. Under the hood, Artisse is using its own propriety model, alongside best practices and elements from open source models and tools.
Tesla stock has had a bumpy ride thus far in 2024, with shares sliding as the broader market hits new highs. Investors will be hoping the EV stalwart’s fourth quarter earnings, due after the bell on Wednesday, could spell some relief.
Score popular earbuds that 'rival AirPods' for $23, a highly rated water flosser for $22, a comfy romper for over 60% off and more.
The 10-year deal marks Netflix's first big venture into the world of live sports entertainment
Blueshift, a San Francisco–based startup that taps AI to help brands automate and personalize engagement across different marketing channels, has secured $40 million in debt financing from Runway Growth Capital. Co-founder and CEO Vijay Chittoor said that the loan will be used to refinance Blueshift's existing debt as well as expand sales and marketing and general operations. "With the explosion in customer data -- first-party data -- across a number of channels, manual approaches to marketing are no longer feasible," Chittoor told TechCrunch in an email interview.
TikTok is one of the latest companies to be hit by layoffs sweeping across tech industry over the past year.
MrBeast made over $263,000 in ad revenue from posting his latest video on X, but the YouTube icon says he thinks this number is "a bit of a facade." "Advertisers saw the attention it was getting and bought ads on my video (I think) and thus my revenue per view is prob higher than what you’d experience," MrBeast said in an tweet X post.
The incident was the second during a court storm on Sunday, following Caitlin Clark’s collision with an Ohio State fan in Columbus.
Terraform Labs, the infamous crypto company behind TerraUSD and Luna, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware.
The 2023 COLA had the potential to create a bigger tax hit for retirees. But there's still time to contain the damage.
This week's TMA focuses on some big tech launches. First, Samsung started 2024 early with its flagship smartphone series. Sure, they look like last year's phones again, but that's offset with a barrage of AI tricks and features that you can't find on any other smartphone. And isn't that the point of getting a new phone?
National Association of Home Builders CEO Jim Tobin told Yahoo Finance Live that "we’re heading toward a housing renaissance."
TikTokers are making parody “day in the life” videos to re-create a trending creator’s videos.
Amazon Prime Video is said to be downsizing its Africa and Middle East operations in a move that will affect teams in the two regions; according to a report in Deadline, the company will instead focus on European originals. Following the changes, Prime Video will stop contracting originals in Africa and Middle East markets. Additionally, the company plans to split the European team into two groups: the EU Established to focus on the U.K., Germany, Italy, France, and Spain markets and the EU Emerging to oversee operations in Benelux (Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg), the Nordics, and Central and Eastern Europe, the report said.
The Astros are adding to their bullpen the best reliever in baseball the past seven seasons.
Samsung's latest 27-inch Smart Monitor M8 has dropped to its lowest price to date as part of an Amazon sale. The display can be yours for $480.
Get all the noise-canceling, bass-booming features you've been looking for at a substantial discount.