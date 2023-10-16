Is downtown Myrtle Beach unsafe? ‘Brutal’ attack on woman and city, leaders remain silent

A brutal attack on a woman last week in downtown Myrtle Beach has raised questions about the city’s crime and how police notify residents about such incidents.

Myrtle Beach Police posted on its Facebook page Oct. 12 an “incident alert” that officers had responded to an assault about 4:09 a.m. Oct. 11 in the 800 block of Nance Street and that a victim had been transported to the hospital with injuries.

Then on Oct. 13 a plea for the public’s help by Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry and posted to the Myrtle Beach Police’s Facebook page identified the incident as a “brutal” assault on a female victim in a vehicle.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The Myrtle Beach woman Starlet Renae Jackson, 59, died Oct. 13 from her injuries, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. The case has been ruled a homicide.

No arrests have been made in the case.

When asked if people should be concerned about their safety downtown and whether this was an isolated incident, spokesperson Cpl. Christopher Starling responded by email, “Currently this is still an active investigation.”

Starling said if there is any additional information that can be shared with the community, “I will put it out as soon as possible.”

Additional information or details about the case have not been released.

A police incident report with scarce details indicated that a knife or cutting instrument had been used in the attack.

Myrtle Beach spokesman Mark Kruea did not immediately respond to an email.

A phone message left with Jason Greene, president and CEO of Myrtle Beach Downtown Alliance, which has a clean and safe committee, was not immediately returned Monday.

Police response to public limited at times

There have been previous incidents in which Myrtle Beach Police have not been quick to provide information to the public.

A shooting caught on video along the city’s busy Ocean Boulevard in April led to a police investigation, but nearly a week after the shooting, a police incident report wasn’t filed and police did not release a statement regarding the shooting. Basic information such as if anyone was injured was not released.

The incident occurred on a Saturday evening and the boulevard was lined with people, as seen in the video.

It wasn’t until a Freedom of Information Act request of an email from Police Chief Amy Prock to city leaders with updates on the case that basic information was received.

A North Carolina man was arrested about a month later in the case.

Myrtle Beach Police also didn’t respond to a request from The Sun News for information on the diversity of its police department after several requests spanning more than a month. The information still hasn’t been received and the story was published in August.

Crime reported in the city

Myrtle Beach Police reported in November 2022 that violent crime in the city had decreased by 22% between 2017 and 2021.

However, Myrtle Beach has continually been reported as one of the most dangerous cities in America over the years based on FBI crime statistics.

Myrtle Beach reported six homicides in 2022, compared to nine in 2021, according to FBI statistics. For all violent crimes, police reported 386 incidents for 2022 and 455 in 2021. For 2020, 496 incidents of violent crime were reported.