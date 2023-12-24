Downtown Orlando church holds Christmas Eve Mass tonight

Today is Christmas Eve, and a local church will hold a Mass.

The St. James Cathedral in downtown Orlando will be holding a Christmas mass on Sunday.

The event will start at 10 p.m.

The Mass will be with Bishop John Noonan, priests, deacons, religious and Catholics throughout the nine counties of Central Florida.

A live stream of the Mass will also be on the St. James Catholic Cathedral YouTube channel.

The Church has 200 parking spaces in a nearby garage that says “St. James Cathedral Parking Only.”

People can find the parking garage at 310 N. Orange Ave., Orlando, FL 32801.

