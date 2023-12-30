Downtown Orlando road resurfacing spells end of Black Lives Matter mural on Rosalind Avenue

Key roads through downtown Orlando are slated for substantial facelifts over the next three months, with City Hall planning improvements to crosswalks, intersections and bike lanes. But the upgrades will come at the cost of paving over a gigantic Black Lives Matter mural painted on Rosalind Avenue.

Work expected to begin as soon as Tuesday includes the resurfacing of about half a mile of Rosalind Avenue from South Street to Robinson Street. That span includes the city-block-long mural painted on the asphalt by community leaders, clergy and youth in 2020.

The mural — which cost $22,000 — was painted near Lake Eola Park in red, black and green to represent the Pan-African flag.

Opinion was split at the time on the 400-foot long artwork, which was deemed a “gesture” by Mayor Buddy Dyer as work began and criticized as “political theater” by an activist. Days later it was defaced with messages of reading “abolish police” and “not enough” amid protests that summer for racial justice, and against the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The damage was later repaired.

A city spokesperson said new murals painted as part of the series of road projects will reflect the city’s commitment to diversity.

“While this mural is impacted, reaffirming our commitment to equity and diversity is an important effort of the city’s and we’re committed to incorporating this collective commitment to inclusion into the new mural artwork that will be installed at the intersection of Rosalind Ave and Washington St. as part of the project,” said Ashley Papagni, a city spokesperson. “Like the creation of the previous mural, our intent is to engage the community in this process.”

City commissioner Regina Hill, whose district includes the area, said she plans to convene the groups involved in the Black Lives Matter mural to consider new artwork depicting the city’s diversity and growth post-2020. An African-American artist has been commissioned to create one of the new murals.

“Our hopes is we all get together, we’ve commissioned an African American artist to listen to the stories and hopefully put another mural there that shows us as a diverse and inclusive city,” she said. “What that looks like, we don’t know.”

The overall price tag on the various road upgrades is $959,130, with $763,000 covering the resurfacing alone, said Doug Richards, a city spokesperson. Work is expected to be done by March, but in the meantime, downtown travelers will want to plot their routes carefully.

Portions of the projects will be funded by the Community Redevelopment Agency taxing district and the city’s red-light camera program.

The plans for infrastructure upgrades come ahead of the expected release of more details in Orlando’s “Project DTO 2.0” next year, which is expected to touch on all corners of downtown and include recommendations to improve streets and sidewalks and create more parks and activities for its growing population.

Beyond the resurfacing, city officials say they’ll utilize their “quick builds” model for fast-paced infrastructure improvements in hopes of enhancing safety.

They also plan to use art to make the streets safer.

The plan cites research from Bloomberg Philanthropies, that found a 50% decrease in crash rates involving pedestrians and a 37% dip in crashes involving pedestrians at intersections that have so-called asphalt art. The study examined 24 areas across the country using data and video footage, and found drivers yield to pedestrians 27% more at intersections with asphalt art.

Murals are planned along Orange Ave. at Pine Street, Central Boulevard, Washington Street, and Church Street, as well as at Rosalind Avenue and Washington St.

“It’s just exciting because its going to transform our downtown into a more artsy downtown, along with a great safety mechanism,” Hill said. “I think it’s going to be great.”

Eight intersections will also get “artistic” curb extensions and crosswalks. Curb extensions or “bulb-outs” extend sidewalks further into crosswalks to shorten the distance pedestrians have to walk to get across a street, and to make them more visible to drivers.

Those will be created at Orange Ave. near Central Boulevard and at Robinson Street and Concord Street; along Rosalind Avenue at Jackson Street, Church Street and Washington Street; on Magnolia Avenue at Amelia Street and Concord Street.

Rosalind Avenue’s green bike lane will be further separated from traffic, with bend-ins at crosswalks, stretching from Church Street to Concord Street. The bend-ins are planned for Rosalind Avenue at Church and Washington streets, as well as at Magnolia and Concord Street.

