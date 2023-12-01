Downtown overhaul, parking deck, City Hall upgrades: Dover proposes $216M in projects

DOVER — City leaders are seeking funding approval for overhauling downtown's traffic flow, a new parking facility, reconstructing lower Central Avenue and renovations to City Hall and the Transportation Center, as well as examining a fourth fire station.

The unveiling of Dover's $216.1 million in proposed capital improvements projects for fiscal years 2025 through 2030 came when the City Council and Planning Board met with city department heads Wednesday night. The amount for the first year is nearly $27.4 million.

Dover city leaders are proposing $216.1 million in capital projects from fiscal years 2025 to 2030.

Donna Benton, the city's director of planning and community development, said projects must cost a minimum of $25,000 and have a useful life of three years or longer to be eligible for the program.

Sixteen new projects were included in the presentation, which also featured city capital improvement program projects that have been funded in the past.

“It has a direct bearing on our operating budget, so it’s a very important document,” City Manager Michael Joyal Jr. said.

Here are some of the major projects proposed in the plan:

City Hall, Transportation Center upgrades, Ricker Chapel needs

Built decades ago, City Hall is in need of upgrades to its elevator system, a second generator, a new HVAC system, and fire suppression on the first and second floors of the building, according to city leaders.

“The current City Hall was constructed in 1932,” the project description reads. “At over 90 years old the building has started to show its age, (and) in recent years staff has made efforts to repair and preserve the building, although these repairs have helped there are many code issues that need to be addressed.”

More: C&J Bus Lines to reopen Dover terminal. Here's what to expect.

A number of improvements to City Hall would cost $750,000 over the six fiscal years.

The city is also seeking approval of $165,000 in capital reserves to pay for upgrades at the Transportation Center, including addressing damage to the train platform trim and purchasing a new surveillance system.

“With these upgrades to the building and platform, it will make the transportation center a more desirable location,” city documents state. “Promoting public transportation will also reduce the city’s carbon footprint.”

Weatherization needs at the 112-year-old Ricker Memorial Chapel are also outlined in a $2.1 million proposal.

“The slate roof needs to be repaired and the masonry needs repointing and waterproofing of mortar joints,” the proposal states. “A structural engineer will be retained to look at needs to strengthen the building, and review the bell tower which may have structural damage in need of assessment and repair prior to addressing replacement of bricks and repointing as needed.”

$8.1 million new downtown parking deck

Proposed under the special projects portion of the capital improvements presentation is an $8.1 million request to build a parking deck in downtown Dover.

“This would enable future downtown commercial and residential expansion and allows for the spreading out of parking spaces within the downtown core,” city documents state. “This is a recommendation of various parking management studies conducted for the city between 2000 and 2012.”

The facility would hold a minimum of 70 parking spaces, split evenly between the ground and upper levels.

“Costs associated with the evaluation, appraisal, acquisition, survey, assessment, engineering, design, hazardous waste remediation and sale of parking lots to assist in funding the project are included,” city documents state.

As proposed, the parking deck would be constructed in FY 2027.

Fourth city fire station in Dover Point considered

With $50,000 from capital reserves, Dover Fire and Rescue would conduct a feasibility study that would be centered around adding a fourth fire station in Dover Point due to an increased demand for services.

The department’s existing stations are located at 25 Durham Road, 262 Sixth Street and 9-11 Broadway.

“The Dover Point area is undergoing significant development. Development in this area is steadily increasing demands on fire and emergency services,” the city reports. “Currently the Dover Point area is within the city’s South End fire district which is geographically the largest of the city’s three fire districts. In order to maintain service delivery quality, response times, public service, and Insurance Services Office (ISO) ratings for the city of Dover, it is necessary to utilize qualitative data from a feasibility study and emergency response data to appropriately plan for the public’s expanding emergency service needs.”

A total of $1.075 million is also sought by the department to address upgrades at all three existing fire stations in the coming fiscal years, in addition to $350,000 for traffic control measures around North End fire station.

Reconstructing lower Central Avenue and replacing a Sixth Street bridge

Dover’s public works department is asking for City Council members to approve a $7.15 million request for a proposal to reconstruct lower Central Avenue.

“This street reconstruction project will implement improvements to Central Avenue from Silver Street to Stark Avenue (the main gateway to the southern portion of the City),” the city reports. “Improvements include bicycle & pedestrian accommodations, intersection improvements, lighting, drainage upgrades, and full reconstruction of the roadway. The existing drainage is in poor condition, a section of pipe has collapsed and been temporarily repaired. Green infrastructure components will be implemented to ensure progress towards goals of the Great Bay Total Nitrogen General Permit.”

A “structural deficient and hydraulically undersized” Sixth Street bridge is proposed by the department to be replaced with one that meets statutory loads and accommodates design storm events," per the city. The process is estimated to cost $400,000 in FY 2025.

The bridge crosses over Blackwater Brook.

Indoor and outdoor pool fixes, upgrading courts at Applevale Park

A past capital improvements appropriation of $500,000 was allocated toward the Jenny Thompson Outdoor Pool, though the city is seeking another $2 million in capital funding for future work on the pool.

A 2022 evaluation of the facility by Weston and Sampson found that the pool would only be suitable for another five years if no repairs are made.

“This investment will help to complete the critical repairs needed to the pool lining and gutters. In future years the pool deck, pool cover, facility signage, ADA access, pool pumps, filters and valves will need to be replaced or upgraded,” the city reports.

The Dover Indoor Pool additionally needs work, with the city seeking approval of $40,000 in FY 2026 funding for adding light and ventilation to the pool area, resurfacing the pool deck and renovating the family locker room space.

“The other major element of this project is the addition of two exterior entrance rest rooms for use by the general public,” the city added. “The very high volume of use of Henry Law Park requires better public restroom accommodations.”

As Applevale Park has not been significantly upgraded in about 30 years, the city has also proposed a $175,000 allocation for site landscaping and the replacement of the playground and basketball court.

Improving downtown for pedestrians, vehicle flow

In FY 2030, according to the city, $12 million would be required to conduct downtown pedestrian and vehicular traffic flow improvements.

“These improvements would include a road diet for Chestnut Street, a roundabout at Washington and Central Avenue and other design features to improve access and flow throughout the urban core,” the city says. “In addition to access improvements, new streetscape, pedestrian ways, and lighting would be designed and installed with universal design in mind to create a welcoming and easily navigable downtown for all.”

The project was recommended in Dover’s master plan. According to the city’s description of the proposal, the project would mitigate downtown traffic backups during peak hours and increase traffic flow throughout downtown Dover.

More: Dover City Hall clock tower motor freezes. Repairs are in works.

What's next for capital project proposals?

The City Council voted unanimously on Wednesday night to hold a public hearing on adoption of the proposed capital improvements plan and authorization for bonding on Dec. 6. Councilors also unanimously opted to vote on the proposed plan on Dec. 13. Councilor Michelle Muffett-Lipinski was absent from the meeting.

This article originally appeared on Fosters Daily Democrat: Dover NH: $216M in projects: Downtown overhaul, parking deck, more