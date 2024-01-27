Downtown Phoenix's new chilled water stations part of city's push for sustainability

Phoenix installed two new water bottle-filling stations in the heart of downtown, marking the official launch of Mayor Kate Gallego's Chilled Drinking Water Pilot Program.

“Expanding public access to drinking water, especially in areas of high pedestrian traffic and public transit, is essential to keeping both our residents and visitors comfortable and safe, particularly in the summer,” Gallego said.

Gallego collaborated with Phoenix's Office of Innovation and Downtown Phoenix Inc. on the two custom-designed water bottle stations located near Phoenix City Hall and the Marvin A. Andrews Plaza and Cesar Chavez Plaza.

The mayor mentioned that in the coming months, the city will be testing heat mitigation materials and exploring innovative ideas from Phoenix residents to further integrate urban development with sustainability.

On Tuesday, the city attained Platinum Certification from Bloomberg Philanthropies' What Works Cities for its exceptional use of data. The certification acknowledges the city's efforts in using data to inform policy decisions, allocate funding, enhance services, evaluate program effectiveness and engage residents.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix unveils chilled water bottle-filling stations downtown