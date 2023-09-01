Downtown Raleigh restaurant employee dies after Glenwood South fight

Raleigh police are searching for a man in connection with the death of a downtown Raleigh restaurant employee.

David Millette, 27, was injured in a fight in the 600 block of Glenwood Avenue shortly after 2 a.m. Aug. 26, according to Raleigh police.

Millette was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries and died early Friday morning from his injuries, according to police spokesperson Lt. Jason Borneo.

“We are still searching for the suspect,” Borneo said. “We don’t have a description as of right now. We know there were many people, especially at 2 a.m. along Glenwood South who might have seen something, heard something.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Police Department at 919-996-1193.

Millette was the general manager of Midwood Smokehouse.

“We are incredibly sad to report that we lost a part of our team last night and will be closed (Friday),” according to the restaurant’s Instagram page. “Normal operations resume (Saturday), but for now please keep our Midwood family in your thoughts.”

A spokesperson for the Midwood Smokehouse confirmed an employee had died but declined to provide more information.

The News & Observer has requested a copy of the 911 calls related to this incident.