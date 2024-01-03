Downtown restaurant passes into local ownership

Jan. 3—The Standard, a restaurant and taproom located at 315 E. Gray St., is transferring ownership to a local family.

Along with his three siblings and his mother, Cameron Brewer acquired the restaurant from the Community Through Beer Group, an Oklahoma City-based group, which operates five other bar concepts around the metro.

Brewer is the manager of TACAL Properties, which developed The Standard's physical design. When Community Through Beer decided to focus on their other properties, Brewer and his family decided to take over ownership and operations of the restaurant.

"We want to really build up a community connection, that was part of [why] we decided coming into local-to-Norman ownership was the best move," Brewer said.

Alongside more than 40 beers on tap, The Standard's menu includes comfort food classics like catfish, chicken wings and fried green tomatoes.

Brewer wants the restaurant to go far beyond being a good place to eat and drink, though. He hopes the space can foster a stronger sense of community for its patrons.

"We just want to rekindle the idea of what the standard for community looks like, and that's really where the name comes from," Brewer said. "In some ways, Norman has strayed away from that, when there's so much potential for us to come together over a good meal, or a good drink, to be in a place where we can talk to each other and redefine what community means to Norman."

The Standard, which was opened in October 2022, has previously hosted trivia nights, live music and parties, but Brewer intends for the space to become home to more events like live music and sports watch parties, along with an increased involvement with community events like Norman Music Festival and 2nd Friday Art Walk.

The Standard is also home to Oil and Clay, an art studio and youth art school run by Louisa Glass, Brewer's sister, which gives parents the opportunity to eat and relax while their children participate in art classes.

The Standard is located in what was once a Coca-Cola Bottling Company distribution plant, as evidenced by a restored ghost sign on the building's north side.

Brewer has a family connection to Coca-Cola, and as soon as he learned about the building's history, he felt like it was an auspicious match.

"Our great-great-grandfather was one of seven brothers that started the Coca-Cola Bottling Company in Vicksburg, Mississippi," Brewer said.

His great-great grandfather opened the first Coca-Cola bottling plant west of the Mississippi River, and his great-grandmother later opened her own bottling plant in Wichita Falls, Texas, becoming one of the first women to ever do so.

While his family had no direct connection to the Norman bottling site, the building still has special meaning to Brewer.

"This was totally meant to be," Brewer said. "It all kind of came full circle."