Downtown restaurant worker hit in the head with gun and robbed, Olympia police say

A downtown restaurant worker was hit in the head with a gun and robbed, according to Olympia police.

And the suspect is still at large, Lt. Paul Lower said.

About 9:30 p.m. Oct. 11, the suspect entered a restaurant in the 400 block of Legion Way Southeast just before it closed for the night, Lower said.

The man pulled out a gun and charged up to an employee at a cash register, demanding money. When the employee hesitated, he hit the worker in the head, pointed the gun at the person and received some money. The man then fled on foot from the restaurant, Lower said.

A K-9 track of the suspect was unsuccessful, he said.

The suspect is described as a heavy set man, who was last seen wearing green jogging pants, a black, hooded sweatshirt with white and red lettering on the back, dark brown shoes and a light green or neon green cloth wrapped around his face.

The employee was treated at the scene for a cut to the head.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Olympia Police Department at 360-753-8300.