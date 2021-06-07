Downtown Rochester shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 wounded, 2 in jail

A shooting in the heart of downtown Rochester and witnessed by an on-duty police officer has left one man dead, another seriously wounded and two suspects jailed, authorities said.

The gunfire occurred about 2:30 a.m. Sunday at the corner of SW. 1st Avenue and SW. 3rd Street, police said.

The officer chased down and arrested one suspect, while an alleged accomplice was apprehended shortly afterward, according to police.

The shooting erupted just a block from the Mayo Clinic and in the midst of many restaurants and other retail destinations.

Police have yet to identify the men who were shot or disclose a possible motive.

Jailed pending charges are a 28-year-old man and a 22-year-old man. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

