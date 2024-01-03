Downtown Rock Hill business sites, new Indian Land school in latest $1M property sales

Two dozen high-end property sales to close out 2023 included new Indian Land school sites, downtown Rock Hill commercial space, co-working in Fort Mill and space for more residential growth, a review of public records by The Herald found.

December had about as many single-family home sales at $1 million or more as it did other commercial or other type sales at that price point. Lancaster County had the most expensive sale.

Here’s a look at the transactions that tipped the $1 million mark:

This Google Earth image shows the Star Plaza building in Fort Mill that was sold and converted to coworking space.

What were the top single-family home sales around Rock Hill in 2023? Here’s the rundown

▪ Apartments on Pardue Circle in Lancaster sold Dec. 12 for $11.7 million. A Greenville company bought more than 17 acres and almost 30 buildings. They range from 1,200 to almost 12,000 square feet and were built in 1972. The apartments are just off Hwy. 9 Bypass, south of Meeting Street.

▪ M/I Homes bought several parcels from JSII Builders. The Dec. 20 sale for $6.3 million at Chester Highway and Old Pinckney Road in York includes 12 addresses on Cedar Street. One parcel has a more than 10,000-square-foot storage garage on it. The properties are near the Meritor manufacturing site and several large, open land tracts. They back up to a more than 1,300 Flying King Ranch property.

▪ The Star Plaza office building in Fort Mill sold Dec. 21 for $4 million. The more than 60,000-square-foot building on almost 8 acres sits between The Cascades at River Crossing subdivision, the Traditions at Fort Mill apartments and a 50-acre Novant Health property along Interstate 77 at Sutton Road.

A Charlotte company in the Arrow Pine Business Park bought the 534 River Crossing Dr. site in Fort Mill. The two-story office facility was built in 2001. Portrait Homes Construction Company sold it to Rock Hill Partners One in early 2001, and a company called Star Plaza took ownership in 2003. Auto-Owners Insurance got the property last May from Star Plaza through an almost $4.3 million foreclosure.

Souder Properties, a company that listed the property for sale and has the same address as the new owner, now lists the site as The Connect co-working space. Souder has several co-working spaces throughout the Charlotte metro.

The Rock Hill region’s biggest property sales on record came in 2023. Here’s a look

▪ More than 20 acres of commercial space at 1683 Rock Hill Hwy. in Lancaster County sold Dec. 13 for $4 million. Surefin Mechanical Equipment sold the site to Oldcastle APG South from Greensboro, North Carolina. The heavy industrial property has an almost 29,000-square-foot building constructed in 2016.

▪ Two Lancaster County properties, one each on Harrisburg and Dale Pettus roads, sold Dec. 7 for a total of $3.7 million. They combine for more than 70 acres. The Lancaster County School District bought both Indian Land properties.

The school district bought other properties in the area in recent months and is in the planning stage for a new school bond referendum that could include a second high school in the Indian Land area. The two new purchases are connected, near the end of Valley Hill Road on the northern end of the Lancaster County panhandle.

Lancaster school board grapples with size of bond referendum, Indian Land’s needs

▪ Almost 12 acres at 8875 Charlotte Hwy. in Indian Land sold Dec. 15 for nearly $3.3 million. Sam’s Commercial Properties out of Matthews, North Carolina, bought the land that includes a home built in 1920. The property sits on the corner of U.S. 521 and Possum Hollow Road, beside Restoration Church property.

▪ Six downtown Rock Hill commercial properties sold Dec. 1 for $2.2 million. A Rock Hill company with the same address as Warren Norman Company bought the sites.

The almost 6,700-square-foot Roddey Trust Building at 235 E. Main St. is included. It was built in 1955. Also part of the sale are 223 and 225 Main St., plus 337 and 341 Oakland Ave. Those addresses add about 6,000 more square feet.

The new owner now has seven properties that tie together the eastern portion of the East Main and Oakland intersection, beside about 3 acres owned by Comporium. The properties are north of Fountain Park. A new $40 million performing arts center will go on the other end of Fountain Park.

‘Time to act is now’: What’s next for $40M performing arts center plans in Rock Hill

Warren Norman has extensive new development and redevelopment work in Rock Hill. New restaurants and service businesses at The Perch and Allston are recent examples. Warren Norman also continues to rework the Galleria Mall tenant lineup with the recent addition of the Stars & Strikes family entertainment center and a new Ashley Furniture store planned to open in summer 2024.

Bowling, laser tag, bumper cars and more are coming to the Galleria Mall in Rock Hill

▪ Eleven vacant residential properties sold Dec. 28 for more than $1.8 million. They’re on Longwaters Court, Valita Road and Norcross Spring Court in Lake Wylie. The properties are part of the lakefront Handsmill community. A Florida real estate company bought the properties.

▪ Daniel Island company RH Collision Partners bought an almost 13,000-square-foot retail building at 1262 Riverchase Blvd. It’s the former site of Illumine Church. The $1.7 million sale happened on Dec. 14. The site is near both Celanese Road and Interstate 77.

▪ H&H Construction out of Fayettville, North Carolina, bought 19 lots in the Baileys Run subdivision on Dec. 12 for more than $1.5 million. The Oxtail Court addresses are off Hands Mill Highway in Rock Hill. The lots are listed as the sixth phase of the subdivision.

▪ Three Charlotte Highway addresses in Lake Wylie sold Dec. 8 for $1.5 million. They combine for almost 4 acres. DTJT Properties out of Paw Creek, North Carolina, bought 5820, 5830 and 5842 Charlotte Hwy. The connected properties are beside the long-time Dock Masters Marine Construction business. The same former property owner sold that site in November for $1.2 million. The three parcels are vacant and zoned for commercial development.

▪ Three vacant residential properties on Benford Drive and Blake Street in Rock Hill sold Dec. 20 for almost $1.5 million. Most of the property is a 22-acre piece at 1611 Benford Dr. The Rock Hill School District sold the property to Fort Mill-based Edgewood Place SC. The former school site is just off Heckle Boulevard.

▪ Ten residential lots on Triple Ponds Court, Edmunds Lane and Plowshare Way sold Dec. 29 for more than $1 million. The Clover properties are part of the Edmunds Farm subdivision. Knotts Builders out of Pineville, North Carolina, bought the parcels.

▪ Only one of the 11 homes that sold in December for $1 million or more was in Rock Hill, but it was the most expensive. A Joslin Pointe Lane home sold for more than $1.9 million. Six of the 11 homes are in Fort Mill. Two each are in Indian Land and Lake Wylie. Use the map below for details on each sale.