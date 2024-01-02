New downtown Rockford lounge will feature daiquiris, live blues and jazz

It’s been several years since downtown Rockford has had place to watch live blues and jazz, and there’s never been a bar that features daiquiris in the heart of the city.

Sheila Black plans to change that in 2024 when she opens Sheila’s Daiquiri Lounge at 308 W. State St., the former home of Kryptonite Bar, which closed in 2016 after a 15-year run.

“We’ll have daquiri machines across the wall with all different flavors downstairs,” Black said.

On the second floor, a mezzanine that overlooks the main bar area, there will be a stage for live entertainment and gambling machines.

"Blues and jazz," Black said. "It will be very laid back with couches—very nice vibes," Black said. "It’s going to be really nice.”

A "coming soon" sign sits in the window of Sheila's Daiquiri Lounge on Dec. 27, 2023, at 308 W. State St. in downtown Rockford.

The venture will be Black’s first into the bar and restaurant business. She said it’s something she and her husband, Derek, have been wanting to do for years.

“Me and my husband have been married, it will be 30 years,” Black, 54, said. “We’ve been wanting to do it since we were like 19.”

After Kryptonite closed, the spaced was renovated by New England native Ted Brothers and operated briefly as the Capital House restaurant before closing in 2019. It was then used as an information center for the Hard Rock Casino.

Sheila’s Daiquiri Lounge will also be the first since the Adriatic Live Music Bar, an offshoot of Big Cities Lounge, to feature blues and jazz acts downtown.

Big Cities was at 905 E. State St. for nearly 30 years before moving in 2011 to the corner of West Jefferson and North Church Street, where it operated as the Adriatic for three years. Musicians who played both venues say when they closed there was musical void, and that a quaint venue like Sheila’s is just what Rockford needs.

“It would be super-cool to have a blues/jazz club in downtown Rockford again,” said saxophonist Harlan Jefferson. “I miss the Blue Note and Big Cities Lounge. This is going to be a dream come true for our city, and I look forward to participating.”

Steve Fierz has played in Rockford with a variety of bands and says local entertainment is on the rebound after a lull that was worsened by the pandemic.

“A new place opening would allow local and regional talent to perform and add diversity to the music scene,” Fierz said.

Black’s news comes a little more than a month after musicians Miles Nielsen and Kelly Steward announced their involvement in plans to open The Music Box, an “upscale listening room and bar" at 218 E. State St., next year.

Sheila’s Daiquri Lounge will also offer a full selection of beer and cocktails along with some food options like Italian beefs, meatball sandwiches and salads, to name a few.

Black hopes to open by Valentine’s Day, but no later than March 1.

