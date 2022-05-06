Downtown Rockford restaurant Sister's on Main closes after 3 years in business

Sister's Cafe on Main

ROCKFORD — A downtown restaurant specializing in burgers, sandwiches, wraps, chicken and breakfast throughout the day is no longer in business.

Sister's on Main, 307 S. Main St., closed for good in February.

“Restaurant space available for lease. Located in the growing South Main corridor in downtown Rockford,” building owner Urban Equity Properties posted on its Facebook page.

Sister's on Main opened in 2018 and was located in the space formerly occupied by Magpie, which is now operating at 126 N. Madison St.

The restaurant owners were not immediately available for comment.

More downtown: Downtown Rockford hopes to recapture 'lost momentum' of businesses since COVID

The restaurant is among a string of recent businesses that closed in downtown Rockford.

212 Grindhouse, located at 212 E. State St., closed for good on April 26 after just five months in business. The restaurant operated in the space formerly occupied by Taco Betty’s.

The Subway restaurant, 201 W. State St., will permanently close on May 10 after more than 25 years in business.

Ken DeCoster: kdecoster@rrstar.com; @DeCosterKen

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Sister's on Main in Rockford closes after 3 years in business